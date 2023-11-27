First human case of swine flu strain H1N2 detected – what does this mean?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First human case of swine flu strain H1N2 detected – what does this mean?

By Press Association
The new strain was picked up via routine flu surveillance (Joe Giddens/PA)
The first human case of the flu strain H1N2 – which has been circulating in pigs – has been detected in the UK, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced.

Here are answers to some key questions:

– What is the new strain?

Influenza A(H1N2)v is similar to flu viruses currently circulating in pigs in the UK. It is not yet known how transmissible it is.

There have been 50 human cases of influenza A(H1N2)v reported globally since 2005, the UKHSA said. However, the new strain differs from these cases, but is similar to viruses found in UK pigs.

– How was it detected?

The case was picked up through routine national flu surveillance by UKHSA and the Royal College Of GPs.

The person involved went to their GP in North Yorkshire with respiratory symptoms and is not known to have worked with pigs.

The source of the infection remains unknown and under investigation.

– What does this mean?

The UKHSA said it is “monitoring the situation closely” and is working to assess the characteristics of the virus and the risk posed to human health.

The organisation is also taking steps to increase surveillance on existing flu programmes involving GP surgeries and hospitals in areas of North Yorkshire.

Close contacts of the person involved are being followed up by the UKHSA and its partner organisations and people have been urged to test if asked to do so to help with the detection of cases. They will also be advised on further care if they have symptoms or test positive.

Pig-keepers have been urged to report any suspicion of swine flu in their herds to their local vet immediately.

The UKHSA has notified the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Pig-keepers have been urged to report any suspicion of swine flu in their herds to their local vet (Alamy/PA)

– Is it the same as swine flu?

Swine flu is usually caused by three subtypes – H1N1, H1N2 and H3N2. They occasionally infect humans, usually after direct or indirect exposure to pigs or contaminated environments.

The strain which caused the 2009 pandemic – influenza A H1N1(pdm09) – now circulates in humans seasonally and is different from the viruses currently circulating in pigs today.

It is not yet known if A(H1N2)v has pandemic potential.

– What are the symptoms of A(H1N2)v?

The individual involved reported a mild illness and has since recovered fully.

– What should I do if I have similar symptoms?

The UKHSA’s advice for all respiratory symptoms remains the same – avoid contact with other people while they persist, particularly if they are old or have existing medical conditions.