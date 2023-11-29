Children face ‘significant challenges’ accessing mental health support – charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children face ‘significant challenges’ accessing mental health support – charity

By Press Association
Children and young people face ‘significant challenges’ when trying to access mental health support, according to a new report (PA)
Around six children in every classroom need mental health support, but many struggle to get the help that they need, experts have warned.

A “perfect storm” of the Covid-19 pandemic, deepening inequalities in society and “decades of inaction” have led to a situation where demand outstrips capacity for services, the Children and Young People’s Mental Health Coalition said.

It warned that children and young people face “significant challenges” trying to access the support they need, including high thresholds for referrals for help; rejected referrals and long waiting times.

The Coalition, made up of of 200 organisations including health charities and organisations, said that whichever political party wins the next general election should “grasp the nettle” and make strong commitments to improve the mental health of young people.

This includes: more investment; better early support when problems emerge; more mental health across all educational settings and reform of the Mental Health Act to protect the rights of children.

The Coalition’s new report, which sets out steps political parties should take to safeguard children’s mental health, states that about one in five children and young people aged eight to 25 years had a mental health problem in 2023.

“That’s equivalent to six children in a class of 30,” the authors wrote.

They added: “Decades of inaction has led to a children’s mental health system where demand is now outstripping capacity.

“High thresholds for support, rejected referrals and long waiting times are the main tenants of the system, meaning that children and young people face significant challenges in accessing the support they need.”

The authors raise concerns that mental health has “slipped off the political agenda”.

Amy Whitelock Gibbs, chair of the Children and Young People’s Mental Health Coalition, said: “This is a watershed moment for children and young people’s mental health.

“A perfect storm of the Covid-19 pandemic, deepening inequalities in society and decades of inaction have led to an untenable situation – leaving babies, children, young people, and their families without the support they so desperately need.

“No longer can we accept false promises for change that result in little or no action.

“The upcoming general election is a critical opportunity to turn the tide on mental health.

“Our manifesto calls on all political parties to adopt our four pledges and invest in proven solutions, to ensure that all babies, children, and young people get the support they need and deserve.”

A spokesperson for NHS England said: “The NHS has rolled out 400 mental health teams in schools and colleges, way ahead of target, so that more than a third of pupils can access support in the classroom with a further 100 teams currently in training.

“So, if your child is struggling with their mental health, please come forward for support – the NHS is here to help.”