Adults with rare blood disorder to be offered stem cell transplants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Adults with rare blood disorder to be offered stem cell transplants

By Press Association
Thalassaemia impacts the production of haemoglobin in the blood (PA)
Thalassaemia impacts the production of haemoglobin in the blood (PA)

Hundreds of adults with a severe inherited blood disorder could benefit from stem cell transplants to cure their condition under new guidelines by the NHS.

Officials said the treatment for thalassaemia – which was previously only available to children – would mean patients no longer require lifelong blood transfusions.

Thalassaemia is a rare condition that impacts the production of haemoglobin in the blood.

Symptoms include severe anaemia and tiredness, with patients requiring blood transfusions every two to four weeks.

The stem cell transplant procedure – known as allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplant (Allo-HSCT) – replaces the bone marrow stem cells with ones from a matched sibling donor.

It was previously only offered to children due to the risk of complications in adults.

New guidance from NHS England’s Clinical Priorities Advisory Group recommended it be made available for eligible patients over 18, with more than 600 people set to benefit.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England medical director, said: “Expanding the availability of stem cell transplants to adults living with thalassaemia is another vital step forward to help change the lives of those living with this deeply debilitating condition.

“Thalassaemia can be an incredibly painful condition with difficult symptoms for patients as well as the impact on their heart, liver and bones, and it’s fantastic that offering this evidence-based curative stem cell treatment can now offer new hope to help significantly improve their quality of life.”

There are currently 2,281 people with thalassaemia registered on the National Haemoglobinopathy Registry (NHR) in the UK, including 1,332 over the age of 18.

Romaine Maharaj, UK Thalassaemia Society executive director, hailed the news as a “remarkable milestone”.

“While it is a huge step in the right direction and a monumental win for thalassaemia, we also eagerly await the much-needed approval for gene therapies,” she added.

“Having both curative options available will grant more patients the chance to live transfusion-independent lives, enhancing both their quality of life and life expectancy.”

It comes after a world-first gene therapy for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia was approved for use The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) earlier this month.

The treatment, known as Casgevy, is the first to be licensed using gene-editing tool Crispr, for which its inventors were awarded the Nobel prize in 2020.

It works by editing the faulty gene in a patient’s bone marrow stem cells so that the body produces functioning haemoglobin.