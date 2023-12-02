More than 16,000 hospitals ‘at risk by 2100 due to extreme weather’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 16,000 hospitals ‘at risk by 2100 due to extreme weather’

By Press Association
Hospitals could be shut down by storms right as people most need medical attention (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
More than 16,000 hospitals face being shut down by 2100 through extreme weather made worse by climate change, a group of analysts has said.

Coastal inundation is likely to be the main cause but extreme heat, wildfires and hurricanes are also likely to disrupt urgent medical care.

Lower-income countries would suffer most, with 71% of the most at-risk hospitals located there, and they will be hit right at the moment they most need functioning emergency units.

Climate analysts XDI said the risk could quadruple unless emissions from fossil fuel use are brought down rapidly, and even if the average temperature is limited to 1.8C above pre-industrial levels the risk would still double.

The 16,245 identified hospitals would be uninsurable if they were a house or business and they need to be adapted, at considerable cost, XDI said.

Dr Karl Mallon, director of science and technology at XDI, said: “Climate change is increasingly impacting the health of people around the world.

“What happens when severe weather results in hospital shutdowns as well? Our analysis shows that without a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels, the risks to global health will be exacerbated further, as thousands of hospitals become unable to deliver services during crises.”

Already in 2023 climate change is bringing more extreme weather that is disrupting care, with Hurricane Idalia in Florida causing 10 hospitals to be evacuated, while the ground floor of a hospital in Tuscany, Italy, was flooded after Storm Ciaran.

South-East Asia has the highest percentage of hospitals at risk, with 18.4% of them facing total or partial shutdown by the end of the century.

Italy Floods
Storm Ciaran caused widespread flooding in Tuscany and inundated the ground floor of a hospital (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

South Asia has the highest number of high-risk hospitals because of its large population and XDI said there could be 5,894 hospitals there disrupted by extreme weather by 2100.

The analysts have created an online interactive map for people to search for individual hospitals and look at the risks they face through extreme weather.

Dr Mallon said: “Simply imagine that you’re in a country where one in four of your hospitals is going to be shut down when an extreme event comes through and the pressure that puts on adjacent hospitals to cover for the patients being relocated and so on.

“I think most of us would agree that there would be few countries or health systems that could cope with that level of outage.

“The most obvious thing to dramatically reduce this risk to hospitals, and keep communities safe, is to reduce emissions.”