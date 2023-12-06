New campaign hopes to boost jab numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

New campaign hopes to boost jab numbers

By Press Association
Academics from Oxford have come up with a new campaign to try to reduce hesitancy around vaccinations (Vaccine Knowledge Project/PA)
Academics from Oxford have come up with a new campaign to try to reduce hesitancy around vaccinations (Vaccine Knowledge Project/PA)

Experts have launched a new campaign in a bid to boost waning vaccine uptake by giving people more information about how clinical trials work.

Researchers hope to alleviate hesitancy by showing with a simple animation and comic the complex way vaccines are developed.

The new tool likens clinical trials to a train journey – at each stop more and more people get on board, signifying the increasing numbers participating in clinical trials.

The animation also shows how new vaccines need to be licensed and approved for use.

Researchers from the Vaccine Knowledge Project, which is part of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford, created the animation after engaging with people across the UK to try to find out the best way to tailor information to the general public.

Focus groups were launched in response to research which suggested that vaccine hesitancy is higher among certain ethnic minority groups.

Charlie Firth, lead of the Vaccine Knowledge Project, told the PA news agency: “We really want to do something tailored to help address some of this research.

“As part of this project, we ran multiple focus groups and had interviews with people.

“We brainstormed ideas about how long the content should be, what sort of platform used to disseminate it, so this is where the idea of an animation came up.

“And one of the things that we came up with together was the concept of the train going through the different train stations.”

He added: “The main concept is to try and show people that vaccines are safe and they’re effective, and they’re safe and effective because they get tested in so many different ways, amongst different populations.

“And I think something that some people don’t necessarily understand is how complex and how many different steps there are in trials, so we’re trying to show in a nice and easy way that there are multiple stages of clinical trials … and we involve more and more people as the trial goes along.

“So one of the main things that we’re trying to show with the train stations is that actually at each stage more people get on board the train. And that kind of signifies more people coming on board with the clinical trial.”

He urged people to make sure their decisions on vaccines are “as informed as possible”, adding: “If there’s anything that you’re kind of hesitant about, or there’s something specifically that you don’t understand, then GPs, doctors, nurses are always really, really willing to help and discuss these concerns that you might have.”

Experts at the Vaccine Knowledge Project have made a comic and animation to explain the process of clinical trials (Vaccine Knowledge Project/PA)

The Vaccine Knowledge Project was formed by leading paediatrician and vaccine scientist Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, who is also director of the Oxford Vaccine Group.

“As a paediatrician, I am often asked for advice about vaccines by parents in my hospital clinic and I realised that it can be very difficult to find comprehensive and accessible information from reliable sources,” Sir Andrew said.

“So I set up VK (Vaccine Knowledge) with a sense of responsibility to our community to provide evidence-based and expert summaries for the public about immunisation.”

The new campaign was launched as routine childhood vaccination coverage decreased in 2022/23, according to figures from NHS Digital and the UK Health Security Agency.

The figures show:

– In 2022/23 some 92.5% of five-year-old children had received the first dose of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) jab – the lowest level since 2010/11.

– Only 84.5% of five-year-olds had received two doses, the lowest proportion since 2010/11.

– In 2022/23, 91.8% of babies in England had the six-in-one vaccine – which helps fight polio, tetanus, whooping cough, diphtheria, hepatitis B and haemophilus influenzae type B – by their first birthday.

– By their first birthday only 93.7% of children were up to date with the pneumococcal vaccine in 2022/23 and 91% were protected against meningitis B.

– Only 88.7% were vaccinated against rotavirus, which can cause diarrhoea in infants.

Meanwhile, figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that 68.3% of eligible adults in England had taken up the offer of a Covid-19 booster from September 1 to November 26.

Statistics also show that three-quarters of over-65s have had a flu jab so far this season, which is comparable to last year.

But only 26.8% of pregnant women have taken up the offer of a flu jab so far this year – lower than the year before – and just 37% of clinically vulnerable people under the age of 65 have done so.