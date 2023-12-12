More than 200 chronic pain patients waited more than a year for appointments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 200 chronic pain patients waited more than a year for appointments

By Press Association
Scottish Tories have criticised the ‘enormous’ rise in people waiting more than a year for a chronic pain referral (PA)
The Scottish Tories have criticised the “enormous” rise in the number of patients in chronic pain waiting more than one year for an appointment in the quarter ending in September.

Public Health Scotland data showed 2,005 patients were seen at a consultant-led clinic for chronic pain in the three months up to September 30 – up from 1,954, a 2.6% increase – from April to June.

More than half (57.9%) of patients were seen within 12 months or less, while 11.1% waited between 13 and 24 weeks and 19.3% between 25 and 51.

However, with 237 patients (11.8%) waiting more than 52 weeks for an appointment – compared to the four in the same timeframe of 2022 – the Scottish Conservatives said the rise is “alarming and unacceptable”.

Figures also showed the number of patients seen within 12 weeks has declined from 64.7% in the quarter ending September 2022, to 57.8% in the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, the figures showed that referrals to a chronic pain clinic had returned to levels seen prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, with 5,220 patients referred during the quarter ending September 30.

Scottish Conservatives health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “This enormous rise in patients waiting over a year for a chronic pain appointment is both alarming and unacceptable.

“By definition, these patients are in agony, so delays of this length take an enormous toll on their physical and mental wellbeing.

Scottish Conservative Party conference 2023
Scottish Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures were ‘alarming’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The blame for these intolerable waits like squarely with the SNP. Their dire, workforce planning over several years have left Scotland’s NHS unable to cope with the huge demands placed upon it.

“The discredited and distracted Health Secretary, Michael Matheson, needs to focus on his day job and find solutions to this problem.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We’re working with all health boards to understand the challenges and improvement opportunities to address longer waiting times as boards deal with extremely challenging circumstances.

“We are determined to improve care and support for people with chronic pain and we have recently published an update to our implementation plan which sets out the actions we will take to address the priorities people with chronic pain have told us matter most to them.

“This includes work to support specialist management services to reduce waiting times for treatment by implementing improvements in how care in planned and delivered, and considering workforce solutions.”