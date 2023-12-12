Fewer primary one children in Scotland at risk of obesity, study shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fewer primary one children in Scotland at risk of obesity, study shows

By Press Association
Fewer Scottish primary school children are at risk of obesity, figures show (PA).
Fewer primary one children in Scotland are at risk of obesity compared to the previous year, figures show.

Public Health Scotland data published on Tuesday showed 76.8% of the 48,995 P1 children assessed were considered to be in the healthy weight range in 2022-23.

More than a fifth of children (21.9%) were still at risk of overweight or obesity, while 1.3% were at risk of being underweight.

However, the proportion of children in the healthy weight category is now comparable to pre-pandemic levels, having decreased to 69.7% in 2020-21 and 74.7% in 2021-22.

This means that the number of children specifically at risk of obesity – 10.5% – in 2022/23 has also decreased from 11.7% in the previous year.

Figures are calculated using body mass index scores by dividing the child’s weight and height.

In 2022-23, children in the most deprived areas were twice as likely to be at risk of obesity (13.9%), than their more affluent counterparts (6.8%).

However, the figure has improved from 2021-22, where 15.5% of children in the most deprived communities were at risk of obesity, compared to 7.3% from the least deprived.

Some 89.3% of the estimated population of five-year-olds had a weight review conducted in 2022-23.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said: “It is encouraging that the percentage of children in primary one at risk of overweight and obesity has gone down in the last year to around pre-pandemic levels, but there is still work to do if we are to meet our aim of halving childhood obesity by 2030 and significantly reducing diet-related health inequalities.

“This is a public health priority, to ensure all children have a healthy diet and appropriate nutrition from birth, have a healthy weight, are encouraged to be physically active and have equal access to good quality healthcare.

“Since 2021, our Scottish milk and healthy snack scheme has been providing milk or a non-dairy alternative and a portion of fruit or vegetables in day care settings to help young children establish good nutrition before starting school, reinforcing our ambition to improve health outcomes for children and young people.”