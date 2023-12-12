Child serial killer Lucy Letby found unfit to practise nursing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Child serial killer Lucy Letby found unfit to practise nursing

By Press Association
Lucy Letby was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of seven counts each of murder and attempted murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Child serial killer Lucy Letby has been found unfit to practise at a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) hearing, as she maintains her innocence in respect of her convictions.

The 33-year-old was sentenced in August to 14 whole-life orders after being convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to murder six others, with two bids on one victim.

The fitness to practise panel will go on to decide whether to strike her from the nursing register, a move they have heard Letby does not resist despite her protestation of innocence.

Her crimes occurred on the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit, where she worked between June 2015 and June 2016.

At a hearing in east London, chair Bernard Herdan said the panel was satisfied that Letby caused harm to patients, brought the profession into disrepute and breached fundamental tenets of the profession, before announcing they find her fitness to practise is impaired.

The finding follows submissions from Christopher Scott, for the NMC, in which he said: “The harm that she caused is so egregious, the lack of insight and remorse that she demonstrated so striking, that the finding of impairment is necessary.”

He quoted Mr Justice Goss’s sentencing remarks – highlighting the judge saying “this was a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder” that involved “a deep malevolence bordering on sadism” for which Letby showed “no remorse”.

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby maintains her innocence in respect of her convictions (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Following the finding, Mr Scott invited the panel to strike Letby off the nursing register.

He said: “The NMC’s position is that the registrant’s convictions for murder and attempted murder are so serious – indeed it is hard, perhaps unbearable, to conceive of a case that is more serious – requiring a striking off order.”

He asked the panel to “robustly and quickly” disregard lesser sanctions which would be “insufficient” to protect the public, and maintain professional standards and public confidence.

The barrister also applied for an interim suspension order against Letby for 18 months to cover a potential appeal period.

Mr Scott earlier told the panel that Letby faces 14 charges, brought by the council, which reflect her criminal convictions.

He said it is “a matter of legal fact” that Letby was convicted of seven counts each of murder and attempted murder at Manchester Crown Court in August.

The panel was told Letby was asked in a “tick-box exercise” if she accepts the NMC charges.

She ticked “yes” to each of the charges, but added: “I do not wish to take part or be present at the hearing. I do not resist the application to strike me off the nursing register.

“I accept the fact of the convictions. However, I do not accept that I am guilty of any of the allegations.

“I maintain my innocence in respect of all of the convictions.

“These convictions are now the subject of an appeal.”

The panel found the fact of Letby’s convictions was proven.

Letby, of Hereford, was told of the hearing, but did not attend and was not represented.

The panel decided to proceed in her absence.

She faces a retrial next June for one count of attempted murder.