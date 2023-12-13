Food Standards Agency backs call to make allergy information compulsory on menus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food Standards Agency backs call to make allergy information compulsory on menus

By Press Association
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has backed calls for “Owen’s Law”, which would force restaurants to publish allergy information on their menus.

Owen Carey, 18, died from an allergic reaction after being given a buttermilk-coated grilled chicken burger despite telling staff he was allergic to dairy.

Since his death in 2017, his family has called for Owen’s Law, which would mandate that food outlets put all allergy information on the face of the main menu to ensure customers have “full visibility” on what they order.

Owen’s father, Paul Carey, said he “had a tear in his eye” as FSA board members said they will recommend a change in legislation to Government ministers.

Owen Carey
Owen Carey died in April 2017 (Family handout/PA)

On Wednesday the FSA agreed it would like to see written allergy information made compulsory in restaurants and coffee shops, and board members said the body will write to Government ministers to discuss their ideas.

It added that conversations between staff and customers about allergies should be expected.

Mr Carey said: “I’m just having a little celebratory whisky because we’ve had some good results today from the FSA.

“It’s been a struggle, we’ve been going at this for quite a few years – it has sometimes felt like it was never going to get anywhere, so yes, I was a little bit overwhelmed and had a little tear in my eye today when they said they were going to recommend to the minister that it becomes law.

“We’re hoping that people with allergies can go out and eat in comfort now if you have this law, because they can see what’s in their food.”

The law would push responsibility “further up the management chain” rather than resting with sometimes young and poorly trained staff.

Mr Carey said the FSA has listened to the family and praised its professionalism and objectivity throughout the long process.

Professor Susan Jebb, chairwoman of the FSA, said: “At the FSA we are committed to making lives better for the two million people who have a food allergy, food intolerance or coeliac disease.

“In today’s discussions, it was clear that the board feel that we should set an expectation that food businesses like coffee shops and restaurants provide allergen information in writing as well as having a conversation.

“To maximise the likelihood of this happening, written information should be a legal requirement, rather than just guidance.

“I will write to ministers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The board would like to see them take this forward on a four-country basis.

“I would also like to thank the Carey family for all their work in highlighting the importance of this issue since their son Owen died tragically after unwittingly eating food he was allergic to in 2017.”

The teenager, from Crowborough, East Sussex, had a fatal allergic reaction after eating the burger during his birthday celebrations with his family and girlfriend at a Byron Burger restaurant in London.