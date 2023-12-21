Virtual treatment services for people with COPD approved for NHS use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virtual treatment services for people with COPD approved for NHS use

By Press Association
COPD causes breathlessness and a persistent chesty cough (Yui Mok/PA)
COPD causes breathlessness and a persistent chesty cough (Yui Mok/PA)

Two digital treatment technologies designed to help people with COPD manage their own condition have been approved for use with the NHS.

It is hoped virtual treatments could address the unmet need for rehabilitation programmes for those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

The digital technologies offer exercise programmes and education sessions, and could suit those who do not have a service where they live or would prefer not to be treated in person.

The technologies, named myCOPD and Space for COPD, are the first virtual treatments approved for widespread NHS use for the respiratory condition.

Nearly 1.2 million people in England are diagnosed with the long-term and progressive respiratory condition, with an estimated two million still undiagnosed.

It causes breathlessness, a persistent chesty cough, persistent wheezing and frequent chest infections. It includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Respiratory tract infections, smoking, and environmental pollutants can flare-up symptoms.

Exacerbations caused by COPD are the second most common cause of emergency hospital admissions, accounting for one in eight of all UK hospital admissions.

Evidence suggests 90% of patients who complete a face-to-face pulmonary rehabilitation programme experience increased exercise capacity and improved quality of life, but services are only offered to 13% of eligible patients according to the NHS.

Mark Chapman, interim director of the Health Technologies Programme at Nice, said: “There is a huge unmet need for access to pulmonary rehabilitation programmes by people with COPD.

“Our committee hopes by recommending two digital technologies which provide these programmes they could help people living in areas without access to an in-person service to receive the vital care they need.

“With more than a million people suffering from this debilitating condition, it’s important that NICE continues to focus on what matters most and continue to provide useful and useable guidance for the conditions which severely impact people and the health service.”

The new technologies – both available on mobile phone or tablet – can be used once they have appropriate regulatory approval and meet the standards within NHS England’s Digital Technology Assessment Criteria.

A consultation has now begun on the recommendations, and comments can be submitted to Nice until January 10, 2024.