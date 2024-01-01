Anonymous drama therapy helps addicts process trauma, research finds

A drama therapy programme which uses anonymity to help recovering addicts process trauma can boost rehabilitation, a study has found.

The model was pioneered by charity Creative Change Collective (CCC) in a bid to reduce the number of drug deaths in Scotland, and allows participants to blend fiction with their own experiences anonymously.

The death of heroin addict Jason MacNicol, 30, inspired his brother Mark to help other families in similar situations by creating the model, which also uses artificial intelligence.

It is used across Scotland in rehab as well as in prisons and as part of community payback orders.

It is offered in modules of 12-16 weeks, which includes the development of a script and rehearsals, then a performance for friends and family.

Attendees use first names only, which makes the process less emotionally charged or “triggering”, and a review found some participants were able to explore unresolved trauma for the first time.

Project director Mr MacNicol, 52, said it allows participants a chance to look into personal issues they may be reluctant to share in regular therapy.

A study by the University of Glasgow found taking part has a positive impact on mental health and self-esteem, confidence and helping access education and employment in some cases.

It was found to help with bonding with others, and providing routine and purpose, as well as demonstrating progress in recovery or rehabilitation to an audience of people close to them.

The study said the programme could “inspire participants to consider opportunities in the future, including volunteering and accessing education”.

It concluded: “Overall, it was clear throughout the interviews with participants that CCC’s unique anonymous drama model has positive impacts on participants’ recovery and/or desistance journeys.”

Mr MacNicol said: “Everything we do is designed to have a positive impact on alcohol and drug deaths and offending rates, I’m not naive, I know it’s not a silver bullet.

“From our internal and external evaluations like this, it’s having a positive impact. This study clearly shows it really works. Theatre and arts programmes have been used with great success for many years but none of them have applied anonymity to the degree we have.

“Jason’s death was a big factor. I tried everything to get him on the right path and the reality is I was unsuccessful.

“If there is one person helped as a result, then there is a family out there who doesn’t have to go through what mine did.”

One participant said he felt being able to take part showed he was trusted with responsibility, and he added it was “really special” to perform for family and friends at Glasgow’s Oran Mor venue.

Colin said: “I knew parents and friends were watching, but that’s really special to me, to have them proud of me for something.

“Knowing that my family knows I’m not just doing meetings all the time, and actually doing things I enjoy and love to do.

“I was asked to write scripts for this Oran Mor performance. To be given that responsibility is very nice because it lets me, it lets someone, know ‘I trust you, and you’re talented enough to be able to do this’, that’s beautiful.

“I never think about using when I’m in here, it also gives purpose, direction, something to do. When you’re in recovery, you massively need schedule and some form of purpose or routine.”