First baby of 2024 born two minutes into new year

By Press Association
The first baby born in Scotland in 2024 entered the world at 12.02am (PA)
The first baby born in Scotland in 2024 entered the world at 12.02am (PA)

Parents across Scotland celebrated the new year in the most magical way – with the birth of a child.

The first baby of 2024 is thought to be Henry George Buchanan, who was born at an NHS Fife hospital just minutes after the bells, at 12.02am, to delighted parents Jamie and Andrew.

Meanwhile, two other babies were born at the same time – 12.06am – but 150 miles apart.

Kirsty Crowe gave birth to son Lewis at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow, weighing 8lb 1oz.

At Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Bonnie-May Presslie was born, weighing 7lb 6oz, to parents Chelsea and Nathan, from Hatton, Aberdeenshire.

Bonnie-May’s sisters Skye, nine, and Amelia-Lilly, six, are said to be looking forward to meeting the new arrival.

Several hours later, at 4.18am, Wishe Holmes and her partner Ewan Stevenson, both 19, welcomed a son named Karson at the Aberdeen hospital.

At Queen Elizabeth University Hospital maternity unit in Glasgow, a boy named Chidubem Adriel Elechi was born at 1.31am to parents Grace and Chibueze.

Forest Young was the first baby born at the Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary.

Born at 4.32am and weighing 8lb 14oz, his parents Kayleigh and Craig Young, both 26, have shared their delight.

Mr Young said: “It is a lovely start to the new year and we are both delighted.

“Kayleigh is obviously a bit tired, but she and Forest are doing really well. We like being outdoors and we wanted to give Forest a name that meant something to us.”