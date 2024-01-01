Ambulance service responded to 2,006 calls in 12-hour period at new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ambulance service responded to 2,006 calls in 12-hour period at new year

By Press Association
Ambulance staff responded to more than 2,000 calls in 12 hours on Hogmanay and the early hours of New Year’s Day (PA)
Ambulance staff faced one of their busiest nights of the year on Hogmanay, with more than 2,000 calls in a 12-hour period.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said the level of demand during the 2023 festive period overall “exceeded” previous years.

Between 7pm on December 31 and 7am on January 1, ambulance control centre staff responded to 2,006 calls.

Compared to the same period in 2022/23, that was a 2.2% increase in demand.

The most calls came between 1.30am and 2.45am – 328 calls, which is around one every 15 seconds.

Most calls to the ambulance service came in the hours after the fireworks marked the start of 2024 (PA)

The SAS has urged Scots to only call for an ambulance in an emergency as staff battle increasing demand with long turnaround times at hospitals.

Julie Carter, on-call executive director at the SAS, said: “The overall level of demand for our service over the festive period has exceeded previous years and Hogmanay was one of the busiest nights of the year.

“Yet again, our staff in our control centres, on the front line and support staff showed what an incredible group of dedicated professionals they are. They are a true credit to the SAS.

“This winter we continue to face significant challenges as a result of the time of year and continuing long hospital turnaround times at some hospitals, which are stopping our staff from getting back out on the road to help other patients in need.

“To help our staff, we’d like to remind people to please only call 999 in a life-threatening emergency. If you urgently need care, but it’s not life-threatening, you can call NHS 24 on 111, day or night, or your GP during opening hours.”