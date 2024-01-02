‘Care home inquiries for parents made by more daughters than sons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Care home inquiries for parents made by more daughters than sons’

By Press Association
Figures show that daughters are more likely to inquire about care home places for their parents than sons (Peter Byrne/PA)
Figures show that daughters are more likely to inquire about care home places for their parents than sons (Peter Byrne/PA)

Daughters made more inquiries than sons about care for their parents across an eight-month period last year, according to figures from a care home reviews website.

The data also showed that almost 1,000 people visited the website looking for a care home for themselves.

Carehome.co.uk, which lists all registered UK care homes, said it had 18,041 people make inquiries between May and December 2023.

Of the 10,718 sons and daughters who visited the website about care for their parents, 65% were daughters.

A third were sons while the rest were unknown.

Some 1,308 people were looking for a care home for a partner, while 955 were looking for a care home for themselves.

A total of 3,112 were looking for a care home for another family member, 512 for a friend and 1,663 for a client, while some people made inquiries for more than one person in their lives.

Sue Learner, editor of the website, said: “Women are often being squeezed from both ends and are on the brink of burnout, pulled between the needs of their parents and their children.

“They are often juggling full-time jobs with looking after their children’s emotional and physical needs as well as supporting ageing parents.

“Being part of the sandwich generation can be hugely stressful and women tend to be ridden with guilt and have endless to-do lists.”