New procedure for type 2 diabetics being assessed by NHS spending watchdog

By Press Association
People with type 2 diabetes have high blood sugar levels due to the body not making enough insulin (Peter Byrne/PA)
The safety of a procedure for type 2 diabetes patients that uses heat to destroy the lining of part of the small intestine – allowing it to regrow so cells respond better to insulin – is being explored for potential NHS use by the spending watchdog.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said more research is needed into endoscopic duodenal mucosal resurfacing.

The procedure encourages the first part of the small intestine – the duodenum – to work more effectively.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body does not make enough insulin, or when what it does make does not work properly, known as insulin resistance.

The duodenum plays an important role in the body’s sensitivity to insulin and blood sugar regulation.

As part of the procedure, a tube with a small camera and light at the end is passed through a patient’s mouth and into the second section of the duodenum.

A balloon catheter is inserted to expand the lining of the organ and heat is used to destroy it.

The procedure encourages new lining to grow with the aim of making the duodenum work more effectively by making its lining less resistant to insulin.

A Nice spokesperson said: “Our interventional procedures advisory committee met to consider the evidence and the opinions of professional experts with knowledge of the procedure to establish whether it is safe and effective enough to be used in NHS practice.

“In draft guidance, the committee concluded further research was needed as the evidence on the efficacy and safety of this procedure is limited, and comes mainly from one randomised controlled trial with a follow-up of only 24 weeks.”

The trial found endoscopic duodenal mucosal resurfacing “significantly” reduced HbA1c, a measure of the average blood sugar level, Nice said, compared to a sham procedure in a European subgroup, but not in the whole trial group or a Brazilian subgroup.

The spokesperson added: “A consultation on this draft guidance is open and comments can be submitted via nice.org.uk until Wednesday 31 January.”

Analysis by Diabetes UK published in April 2023 revealed 4.3 million people are living with the condition, with an estimated 850,000 yet to be diagnosed.

Of the total, 90% have type 2 diabetes with more than 2.4 million people also at high risk of developing the condition.

Current treatments include weight loss, diet changes and exercise, as well as medicines such as metformin and insulin.

The expected publication date of Nice’s final guidance is May 10, 2024.