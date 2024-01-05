Scanning services for osteoporosis patients ‘in crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scanning services for osteoporosis patients ‘in crisis’

By Press Association
Osteoporosis impacts about 3.5 million people in the UK (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scanning services that identify the bone-weakening disease osteoporosis are a “diagnostic specialty in crisis”, experts have claimed, with “systematic failings” putting people at risk of life-changing injuries.

Underinvestment prior to the pandemic and pressures added by the Covid-19 backlog have brought “services to their knees”, a report by the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) said.

Osteoporosis is a condition that weakens the bones, making them more likely to break. It impacts an estimated 3.5 million people in the UK and leads to about 500,000 fractures a year.

It is diagnosed using scans that assess bone density, known as dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA).

The ROS carried out a review of DXA scanning facilities on behalf of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Osteoporosis and Bone Health, highlighting “a chronic state of crisis” which “dwarves the challenges facing CT, ultrasound and MRI scanning following Covid-19”.

Craig Jones, chief executive of the ROS, said “systemic failings are putting tens of thousands of patients at risk of life-changing injuries which cost people their careers and, sadly in the case of many hip fracture patients, their lives”.

He added: “This is the result of chronic under-prioritisation of bone health in the NHS, which is nonsensical since fractures are the second biggest filler of hospital beds.”

According to the NHS, the most common injuries in people with osteoporosis are broken wrists, broken hips or broken spinal bones.

Women are also more at risk of developing the condition as the menopause accelerates bone loss due to a decline in female sex hormone oestrogen.

Senior woman in armchair, joint injury or sore hand or elbow (Alamy/UK)
The research found people waiting longer than the six-week target for a scan jumped from 2,245 to 20,000 between 2020 and 2022 (Alamy/UK)

DXA scans are usually accompanied by a report and personalised advice for the patient, as well as a fracture risk assessment which outlines their risk of breaking a bone.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request made by the ROS to NHS trusts and health boards across the UK – to which 137 responded – found 47% did not include personalised advice for patients in their reports.

The same proportion did not include statements defining fracture risk.

The society also raised concerns about potential negligence on radiation safety.

Some 22% of respondents to the FoI did not assess their radiation safety through the routine audits, the ROS said, meaning 115,528 people have had scans at centres that cannot assure radiation safety.

The ROS claims backlogs of people waiting for a DXA scan are “wildly disproportionate” to other services such as MRIs, CT scans and ultrasounds.

Their analysis found people waiting longer than the six-week target for a scan jumped from 2,245 to 20,000 between 2020 and 2022.

Almost half of services (46%) are missing the target, the ROS said, with 26% of services taking longer than 13 weeks.

One patient said waiting for a scan was “hard”. They added: “I kept waking up at night thinking ‘I’m going to die now with my broken bones. If I’ve had a rib fracture, it’s highly likely that I will have a hip fracture’.

“My second DXA scan took six months. We need to do something about it. People shouldn’t have to suffer like I did.”

The ROS said the Government’s community diagnostic centre (CDC) programme, which aims to speed up access to tests and checks, is a “particularly appropriate opportunity” to bolster the DXA service, but to date it has “not been front and centre of this strategy, where it belongs”.

In November, the Government said all of its planned 160 CDCs would be open by March 2024, a year ahead of the original target.

Its Major Conditions Strategy will also cover musculoskeletal conditions, including osteoporosis.

However, Mr Jones warned: “The Government’s forthcoming Major Conditions Strategy won’t be fit-for-purpose unless it includes an actionable plan on bone health, including ensuring that DXA services are embedded in the new Community Diagnostic Centres as an early win.”

NHS England and The Department of Health and Social Care have been approached for comment.