Measuring airborne allergens ‘could be better for managing hay fever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Measuring airborne allergens ‘could be better for managing hay fever’

By Press Association
Hay fever can be serious for some people (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Hay fever can be serious for some people (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Measuring airborne allergens from grass could help people with hay fever manage their symptoms more effectively than pollen counts, a study has suggested.

Researchers said the change could allow people with serious allergies to be more prepared.

They suggested each pollen grain can release different amounts of allergens each day.

The study, led by King’s College London and Imperial College London, measured grass pollen, or Phl p 5, which is the most common hay fever trigger.

It used a panel of 93 patients with moderate to severe hayfever enrolled in the PollenLITE trial at Guy’s Hospital in London, who completed diary cards detailing daily symptoms and medication use.

Researchers also took air samples at the same location over the same time period to measure the Phl p 5 protein.

First author Dr Elaine Fuertes, of Imperial College London, said Phl p 5 levels were found to be “more consistently associated with allergic respiratory symptoms than grass pollen counts”.

Senior author Professor Stephen Till, of King’s College London, added: “High pollen season can be serious for people who suffer with hay fever, and can trigger severe asthma attacks in those who are allergic to grass pollen.

“This study shows there is a superior way of measuring pollen allergens in the air than the traditional pollen count.

“Monitoring grass allergen instead of grass pollen counts gives results that are more consistently linked to patients’ symptoms and could allow people with serious allergies to be better prepared during the pollen season.”

Hay fever affects an estimated one in four people in the UK from spring to autumn each year.

According to the Met Office, there are about 30 different types of pollen that can cause hay fever symptoms, which include a runny nose, itchy eyes and an itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears.

Rain, wind and temperature all play a significant role in the dispersion of pollen and pollen forecasts are published daily in the spring and summer months.

Margaret Kelman, a specialist allergy nurse at Allergy UK, said the charity “is taking a keen interest in this research”.

She added that it “could signify an important step in identifying specific allergen triggers and, therefore, help individuals better manage their seasonally affected asthma and hay fever symptoms”.

There is no cure for hay fever, but symptoms can be relieved with antihistamines or steroids.

NHS England also advises sufferers to take measures such as staying indoors where possible, keeping windows and doors shut in the summer months, showering and changing clothes after going outside to wash pollen off, and vacuuming regularly.