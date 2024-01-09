NHS expands mental health support for veterans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS expands mental health support for veterans

By Press Association
NHS England has redesigned Op Courage and launched a new awareness campaign for the specialist mental health service (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The NHS is expanding its mental health support services for armed forces veterans.

It comes after a survey found the majority of veterans find it difficult to speak up about mental health issues.

As a result, NHS England has redesigned Op Courage, a specialist service which supports serving personnel who are due to leave the military, reservists, armed forces veterans and their families.

It will focus on boosting self-referrals, as well as enhancing addiction support.

Invictus Games anniversary
JJ Chalmers speaking at a reception to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Invictus Games in 2019 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Dr Jonathan Leach, NHS England associate medical director for armed forces and veterans’ health, said: “The NHS Op Courage service is unique Our staff are not only highly trained clinical professionals, but they are also either ex-military or know the military culture first-hand.

“This sets them up to provide a non-judgmental service and build trust with those seeking help.”

A new awareness campaign will also shine a spotlight on Op Courage.

It comes after a survey was conducted between April and May 2022 which sought views on veterans’ mental and physical health services.

Of the 3,095 people who responded – which comprised a mix of veterans, serving personnel, reservists, their family members and carers – 52% said they had a mental health problem currently or previously.

About 60% confessed they found it difficult to ask for help.

Former Royal Marine, Invictus Games medallist and TV presenter JJ Chalmers, said: “Recognising when you need to reach out is the first hurdle and fellow veterans can help so much with this, as they’ve been through it too.”

He added: “The wonderful thing about Op Courage, is that it has been developed by veterans, for veterans – the trained NHS professionals you’ll speak to are from the armed forces or have experience of working with the community. They really get where you’ve come from.

“I remember how hard it was adjusting to life after the military, getting to grips with civvy street after everything I went through in Afghanistan. Having a service like the Op Courage to support you is invaluable.”

There are an estimated 2.4 million veterans living in the UK.

Minister for veterans’ affairs Johnny Mercer said: “I am determined to make this the best country in the world to be a veteran, but to do that we need veterans and the public to be aware of what support is already available to them, including our dedicated mental health service Op Courage.

“I would strongly urge anyone who is struggling to reach out. Help is available through Op Courage in England, dedicated NHS services in Scotland and Wales, and the Veterans’ Support Office in Northern Ireland.”