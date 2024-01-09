Strike impact could last ‘months’ – NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strike impact could last ‘months’ – NHS

By Press Association
Junior doctors staged the longest walk out in NHS history (Ben Birchall/PA)
The impact caused by the longest walkout in NHS history could last for months, NHS leaders have said.

Junior doctors in England concluded their six-day walkout at 7am on Tuesday.

Health service leaders said that that the action was called at “one of the most challenging times of year” due to a rise in winter bugs and increased pressure from cold weather.

It comes amid reports that junior doctors will hold a fresh ballot for more strike action.

The British Medical Association’s (BMA) junior doctors’ committee has plans to hold a third vote for a new six-month mandate for industrial action over the long-running pay dispute, according to The Guardian.

NHS England’s national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “Colleagues across the NHS have worked incredibly hard to keep patients safe during strikes, but that work doesn’t end today.

“The longest strike in the history of the NHS may be over, but the impact on the health service will be felt for weeks and months to come.

NHS winter pressure
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said she would negotiate with junior doctors if they enter talks with ‘reasonable expectations’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Staff who have been covering striking colleagues will understandably need a break, but the health service must continue to navigate one of the most challenging times of year, with flu and Covid expected to continue rising during January and cold weather adding to pressures on services.

“This is on top of ensuring that the thousands of people who have had elective appointments unavoidably postponed due to the latest rounds of industrial action are able to get the tests, checks and treatment they need as soon as possible.”

NHS officials prioritised emergency care during the walk out and the vast majority of pre-planned work was postponed.

A number of critical incidents were declared by hospitals during the walkout, while many described extreme pressure.

Health commentators have called for the Government and BMA to urgently get back round the table to try end the bitter dispute over pay.

On Monday, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said she would sit down to negotiate with junior doctors if they enter talks with “reasonable expectations”.

She told the Commons it is time for the junior doctors’ committee to “show that they’re serious about doing a deal”.

Meanwhile NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard praised staff who have worked throughout the action, including junior doctors who either chose not to take action or returned to work to ensure patient safety was maintained.

In an update sent to NHS leaders, she said patients in need of time-sensitive treatment “are left shouldering the greatest personal risk” – including those with cancer.

She said more “repeated periods of ever-more drastic action” is “not sustainable”.

The BMA has said junior doctors’ pay has been cut by more than a quarter since 2008.

Junior doctors in Northern Ireland are being balloted for the first time over potential strike action.

If BMA members vote for strike action, medics will stage a 24-hour full walkout, the BMA’s Northern Ireland junior doctors’ committee said.

Meanwhile, junior doctors in Wales are set to stage a 72-hour walk out from Monday January 15.

Junior doctors in Scotland settled their pay dispute last summer.