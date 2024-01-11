NHS waiting list higher than when Rishi Sunak pledged it would fall – data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS waiting list higher than when Rishi Sunak pledged it would fall – data

By Press Association
New data has revealed the NHS waiting list is still higher than when Rishi Sunak pledged it would fall (Jeff Moore/PA)
New data has revealed the NHS waiting list is still higher than when Rishi Sunak pledged it would fall (Jeff Moore/PA)

The NHS waiting list is still higher than when Rishi Sunak pledged it would fall, data shows.

In January 2023, the Prime Minister made cutting the waiting list a key priority for the year, saying “NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly”.

However, data analysed by the PA news agency shows that despite recent dips in the waiting list, it is still higher than when the pledge was made.

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

The waiting list stood at 7.21 million treatments waiting to be carried out in January 2023.

As of November, some 7.61 million treatments were waiting to be carried out.

The analysis shows there would need to be a 400,000 drop in the December 2023 data (not yet published) to return the waiting list to what it was when the pledge was made.

This is four times the drop made between October and November (100,000).

December’s data is also expected to be affected by the three-day junior doctor strike which saw 86,329 appointments put on hold and needing to be rescheduled.

Flu and Covid hospital admissions are also likely to have added to NHS pressures.

To date, across all strikes from Dec 2022 to Jan 2024, some 1.3m operations or appointments have had to be cancelled and rescheduled.

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said: “Rishi Sunak promised to cut waiting lists when he made his pledge, instead he cut spending on the NHS.

“Now, one year on, millions are left waiting in pain for the treatment they need and the number has only grown over the last year.

“It’s unthinkable that Conservative ministers are now planning to slash funding for the NHS further even after all the damage they have caused.

“We need a general election now to kick this out-of-touch Government out of office, fix the NHS and care and get the change the country deserves.”

Downing Street said the NHS waiting list was too high but blamed striking doctors for the backlog.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes, following the announcement that the Government has revealed plans to pump 250 million into the NHS in a bid to boost capacity and tackle record waiting lists before winter (Leon Neal/PA)
In January 2023, the Prime Minister made cutting the waiting list a key priority for the year, but data shows it is still higher than when the pledge was made (Leon Neal/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Waiting lists are still far too high, they must come down further.”

But the decrease in November, a month with no strikes, was “an illustration of the progress NHS staff can make when they don’t have to contend with industrial action”, he added.

“Undoubtedly the strikes are having a significant impact on patient care, it forces those staff – the majority of staff who are not striking – to have to cover for junior doctors and that has a knock-on effect on patients.

“We have seen that with the number of cancelled operations. It’s unacceptable, it’s not fair to patients, it’s not fair to other NHS workers – the majority of whom are paid less than the average junior doctor.”

The Government urged junior doctors to negotiate but stressed their demand for a 35% pay restoration is “not achievable”.