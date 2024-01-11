Rise in patients with winter viruses puts further pressure on hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rise in patients with winter viruses puts further pressure on hospitals

By Press Association
The number of hospital patients testing positive for Covid-19 is also continuing to increase (Chris Radburn/PA)
The number of flu patients in England is continuing to climb, with more than 1,500 people in hospital with the virus at the same time as junior doctors began their latest strike action.

Covid-19 patient numbers also remain on the rise, while norovirus levels look to be creeping upwards again.

The figures give a snapshot of the pressures on hospitals in the week ending January 7, which includes most of the six-day strike by junior doctors that began on January 3.

An average of 1,548 people were in hospital each day last week with flu, including 107 in critical care beds, according to NHS England.

The total is up 18% from 1,312 in the previous week and up nearly two-thirds (64%) from 942 a fortnight earlier.

It is the highest figure so far this winter and the sixth weekly rise in a row, suggesting the peak of the outbreak has yet to be reached.

But levels are still lower than at this point last year, when more than 5,000 people were in hospital with the virus and the UK was in the middle of its worst flu season for a decade.

The number of hospital patients testing positive for Covid-19 is also continuing to increase, with an average of 4,244 each day in the week to January 7, up 8% from the previous week and a jump of 81% since the start of December.

It is the highest weekly average since mid-October 2023.

The recent fall in norovirus levels looks to have come to a halt, with an average of 423 adult hospital beds filled last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.

This is up 12% from 377 beds the previous week, but below the 451 beds a fortnight ago.

Norovirus is the most common infectious cause of diarrhoea and vomiting, spreading easily through contact with someone who has the virus or with contaminated surfaces.

The latest industrial action by junior doctors ran from January 3 to 9 and was the longest strike of its kind in NHS history.

Some 113,779 hospital appointments and procedures in England were rescheduled because of the walkout.