Department warns of unprecedented disruption to health services due to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Department warns of unprecedented disruption to health services due to strike

By Press Association
The Department of Health has warned of significant disruption to health services in NI due to strike action (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Department of Health has warned of significant disruption to health services in NI due to strike action (Liam McBurney/PA)

Disruption to health services in Northern Ireland due to next week’s strike action will be on a scale “not experienced with previous industrial action”, health chiefs have warned.

The Department of Health said while efforts would be made to mitigate the impact of the industrial action, there would be “widespread disruption” – with some services not available at all.

Nurses and health workers are among those who are to take part in a generalised day of action on January 18 over an outstanding pay award for public sector workers.

The public are being advised to take all steps to reduce their requirement for health service treatment next Thursday.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it was “extremely concerned” about the potential impact of the industrial action.

A spokesperson said: “While every effort will be made to mitigate the impact on the public, there will be widespread disruption to all aspects of health and social care services.

“This is expected to impact across a wide range of areas including planned and unplanned (urgent/emergency) hospital services, community services such as day centres, district nursing and domiciliary care as well as ambulance cover.

“Trusts will work with trade union representatives to seek to protect emergency care.

“We nevertheless believe that disruption to services will be on a scale not experienced with previous industrial action.”

The department pointed out that the strike action would be taking place at a time when services are “already under sustained and very severe pressure”.

Industrial strike
Health workers will be on the picket line next week in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

The spokesperson added: “Staffing shortfalls on the day are expected to be further exacerbated by industrial action in education and public transport.

“We would therefore ask the public to be very conscious of the fact that a significantly reduced health service will be in place on January 18.

“This would mean not just delays over and above existing levels but some services not being available at all.

“Please use services appropriately and help ensure care is available to those who need it most.

“Take all sensible steps to reduce your chances of requiring health service treatment on the day.

“At the same time, if you need emergency hospital care on the day, you must seek it immediately.

“The department is very aware of the deep frustration of health service staff at the ongoing absence of a pay offer for this year.

“We also understand that this frustration is further compounded by indications that funding for public sector pay increases is potentially available.”

Under the current health budget, it has not been possible for the department to make a pay offer to health service staff.

The department spokesperson said: “That situation is neither sustainable nor defensible and cannot hold indefinitely.”