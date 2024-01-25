A quarter of adults have delayed dental treatment ‘because of the cost’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A quarter of adults have delayed dental treatment ‘because of the cost’

By Press Association
A quarter of adults have delayed dental care or treatment because of the cost, according to a large survey (Rui Vieira/PA)
A quarter of adults have delayed dental care or treatment because of the cost, according to a large survey.

One in three also said the cost of dentistry has affected the type of care or treatment they go on to have.

The poll included 6,343 responses from 4,429 households in England and was commissioned by the Government’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID).

Dentist holding a dental mirror and probe closeup
Nearly half of all adults (47%) have been affected by their teeth in the last year, the survey revealed, with 28% saying they had felt self-conscious (Alamy/PA)

Overall, 66% of of people said they had very good or good oral health, 26% said it was fair and 7% said it was bad or very bad.

Some 63% of people go to a dentist for regular check-ups, 15% go occasionally and 18% go only when they have trouble with their mouth, teeth or dentures.

Meanwhile, nearly half of all adults (47%) have been affected by their teeth in the last year, with 28% saying they had felt self-conscious, 24% finding it uncomfortable to eat any foods and 20% having painful aching in their mouth.

One in five had a severe impact that had affected their daily life in the previous 12 months, such as avoiding smiling, laughing and showing teeth, and difficulty eating (9%).

Overall, the poll found 77% of people with natural teeth (the majority of respondents) brushed their teeth at least twice a day and 59% used an electric toothbrush.