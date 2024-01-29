Obesity and alcohol ‘driving up bowel cancer cases among young people in UK’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Obesity and alcohol ‘driving up bowel cancer cases among young people in UK’

By Press Association
New research says obesity will drive up cancer numbers (PA)
New research says obesity will drive up cancer numbers (PA)

Obesity and alcohol are driving up bowel cancer cases among young people in the UK, researchers have warned.

Unhealthy lifestyles are contributing to cancer at an earlier age, they said, as they called for people to undergo screening sooner.

The new study also found concerns over bowel cancer death rates in women of all ages, which do not appear to be following the downward trend of many other cancers.

The research, published in journal Annals of Oncology, looked at European cancer death rates and those it the UK, comparing what death rates in 2024 could look like set against figures for 2018.

It found bowel cancer death rates for men and women aged 25 to 49 years would rise in Italy (by 1.5% in men and 2.6% in women), in Poland (5.9%) and among Spanish men (5.5%), and German women (7.2%).

However, the UK showed a massive jump compared to these other countries, with a 26% expected rise in men and a 39% rise in women.

The researchers wrote: “In the UK, colorectal (bowel) cancer mortality decreased for all ages in the past decades.

“However, there was an increase for the 25 to 49 years age group since around 2000 in both sexes.”

Overall, death rates for all cancers when taken together are predicted to fall among both sexes in the UK, from 120.3 per 100,000 people to 103.7 per 100,000 people.

However, there are concerns about younger people and women when it comes to bowel cancer, with bowel cancer death rates among women refusing to budge.

The researchers said: “In the UK, projected ASRs (age standardised rates) for (bowel cancer) at all ages are favourable for men (3.4% versus 2018) but not for women (0.3%).”

Professor Carlo La Vecchia, from the University of Milan, said: “Key factors that contribute to the rise in bowel cancer rates among young people include overweight, obesity and related health conditions, such as high blood sugar levels and diabetes.

“Additional reasons are increases in heavier alcohol drinking over time in central and northern Europe and the UK, and reductions in physical activity.

“Alcohol consumption has been linked to early onset bowel cancer, and countries where there has been a reduction in alcohol consumption, such as France and Italy, have not experienced such marked rises in death rates from this cancer.

“Early onset bowel cancer tends to be more aggressive, with lower survival rates, compared to bowel cancer that is diagnosed in older people.

“National governments should consider strengthening policies to encourage increased physical activity, a reduction in the number of people who are overweight or obese, and a reduction in alcohol consumption.

“In terms of prevention, governments should consider the extension of screening for bowel cancer to younger ages, starting at ages 45 years.

“Screening programmes vary across Europe, but an increase in the incidence of bowel cancer among young people in the US has prompted the US preventive service task force to recommend lowering the age at which screening starts to 45 years.”

In England, people aged 60 to 74 are invited for bowel cancer screening and the programme is expanding to everyone aged 50 to 59.

But Professor Sir Mike Richards, former national cancer director at the Department of Health – who now advises NHS England, has said there is much work to do to improve diagnosis, treatment and survival.

He has said there is a need to reduce the threshold at which people are sent to have a colonoscopy diagnostic test for bowel cancer.

The NHS has set the sensitivity threshold for the FIT stool test at 120 micrograms of blood per gram of faeces in England, but Prof Richards says this should be 80 and even lower.

The lower the threshold, the more sensitive the test will be and the more cases of cancer can be picked up.

The FIT screening threshold is 80 micrograms of blood per gram of faeces in Scotland.

Dr Panagiota Mitrou, director of research, policy and innovation at the World Cancer Research Fund, said of the new study: “It is alarming to see the high predicted rises in bowel cancer death rates, especially in younger people in the UK.

“Early onset of cancer in younger people is also a concern, but not entirely surprising, given that young people are being exposed to risk factors early on in life, for example living with overweight and obesity.

“The reasons for the sex differences are unclear but need to be investigated in more detail.

“Promoting healthy habits such as a balanced diet low in fat sugar and salt, having a healthy weight from early on in life, and avoiding alcohol, as well as early detection, should be central to UK Government health policy and a comprehensive national cancer plan, which includes a strong focus on prevention, is of utmost importance.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeman said: “The independent UK National Screening Committee – which is made up of clinical experts – considers scientific evidence and makes a decision on age cohorts to ensure a programme does more good than harm.

“Harms from screening can occur through over-diagnosis…

“We are taking strong action to encourage healthier food choices and to tackle obesity, recognising that it increases the risk of a range of serious and chronic diseases and costs the NHS around £6.5 billion a year.”