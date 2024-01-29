Family of Nottingham student slam plans for review rather than public inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of Nottingham student slam plans for review rather than public inquiry

By Press Association
David and Emma Webber, parents of Daniel Webber who was one of three people stabbed to death in Nottingham by Valdo Calocane, have condemned the ‘disgusting’ lack of calls for a public inquiry (Jacob King/PA)
David and Emma Webber, parents of Daniel Webber who was one of three people stabbed to death in Nottingham by Valdo Calocane, have condemned the ‘disgusting’ lack of calls for a public inquiry (Jacob King/PA)

The family of one of the students stabbed to death in Nottingham have condemned the “disgusting” lack of calls for a public inquiry into the triple killing.

Valdo Calocane stabbed 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, to death with a dagger in the early hours of June 13 last year.

Last week, a judge handed the 32-year-old a hospital order at his sentencing for manslaughter by diminished responsibility after Nottingham Crown Court heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, which Mr Webber’s family called a “huge insult”.

The healthcare watchdog has been asked to report by March on its findings in an investigation into the care Calocane received at Nottinghamshire Healthcare Foundation Trust before the killings occurred.

Valdo Calocane court case
Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were stabbed to death in Nottingham by Valdo Calocane (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins, announcing the Care Quality Commission (CQC) review, said it will provide quicker answers for the families of victims than a public inquiry would.

However, Mr Webber’s parents said a review would be just a “toe in the water” and “not enough”, calling for a full public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

His mother, Emma Webber, told BBC Breakfast: “I have heard the comments of Victoria Atkins and I disagree. It needs to be much more than reviewing the mental health failings and services in Nottingham.

“I bet it’s not just Nottingham that there are failings going on, by the way – I think it’s across the whole country – but it’s also the failings of the police to investigate and act accordingly up to the attacks, and also the investigation of the case.

“We’ve got real concerns about the way that we’ve been managed by the CPS; of course we’re really unhappy with the outcome from last week.”

Valdo Calocane court case
Valdo Calocane was sentenced to a hospital order for manslaughter by diminished responsibility (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The student’s father, David Webber, said he and his wife are “horrified” that there are currently no plans for an inquiry.

“If they don’t feel that warrants a public inquiry, what does? It’s disgusting.

“There’s so much stuff that goes on in this country at the moment … we’re seeing the Post Office scandal taking countless years and wrecking countless lives to get there. Does this need to be another one of those? Do we need to keep fighting for the rest of our lives to get some form of justice and get this looked at properly?”

Mrs Webber added: “We don’t want to be the next Post Office families or Hillsborough families, but I say this to anybody in charge and decision-makers: you have got the full weight of the Webber family, the O’Malley-Kumar family and the Coates family all united behind this.

“And if we’re still here – and I have to be here in 20 years’ time claiming my pension – I’ll still be fighting to get appropriate justice and appropriate answers.”

The couple said they are due to meet Ms Atkins as well as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Monday, but also want to speak with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Janine McKinney from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Valdo Calocane court case
The victims’ families give statements outside Nottingham Crown Court after the sentencing of Valdo Calocane (Jacob King/PA)

Mrs Webber told ITV’s Good Morning Britain she was “aghast” at the opening statements from the CPS barrister in court last week, adding: “I will never accept anything other than Barnaby was murdered.”

She also believes there were “no obvious” signs of psychosis from Calocane on the day of the attack, and told of her concerns that the killer could be released if he responds well to treatment in hospital.

Judge Mr Justice Turner said Calocane will “very probably” be detained in a high-security hospital for the rest of his life as he sentenced him for the “atrocious” killings, as well as the attempted murder of three other people.

The Attorney General is considering whether judges should review the sentence after receiving a submission that it could be unduly lenient.