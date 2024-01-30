Give women ‘right to get morning-after pill in supermarkets and petrol stations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Give women ‘right to get morning-after pill in supermarkets and petrol stations’

By Press Association
Women across the UK should be able to get the morning-after pill off the shelf in supermarkets and petrol stations, sexual health leaders have said.

The call from the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, which represents 14,000 health workers, is backed by other organisations including the Royal College of GPs, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine and the Faculty of Public Health.

In a statement, the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare said oral emergency contraception should be reclassified from a pharmacy medicine to one for general sale.

It would mean women could get it in far more places rather than having to undergo a consultation with a pharmacist or visit a sexual health clinic or GP.

Dr Janet Barter, president of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, said: “Access to contraception is such a basic human right and it is high time we begin to remove the barriers people face accessing oral emergency contraception.

“We want to make oral emergency contraception free and easily accessible to everyone who needs it, at a time and place that suits them, be that in a supermarket or their local sexual health clinic.

“It is so important that people can take full control of their own contraceptive needs.

“We believe that the reclassification of oral emergency contraception from a pharmacy medicine to general sales list would be an enormous step forward, giving people autonomy and empowering them to make the right decision for themselves.

“The next important step in the process to improve access to oral emergency contraception would be to make it free for everyone.”

Dr Barter said consultations with pharmacists can be valuable “but the requirement does pose a barrier for some people, particularly on evenings, Sundays or national holidays when most pharmacies are shut”.

She added: “At the end of the day, oral emergency contraception is a very safe medication.

“However, it must be taken within a window of three to five days, and the sooner it is taken the more effective it is.

“It really is of utmost importance that people can pick it up as soon as possible.”

The position statement is also backed by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, the National Unplanned Pregnancy Advisory Service and Brook.