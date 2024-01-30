‘World first’ fertility data dashboard launched by regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘World first’ fertility data dashboard launched by regulator

By Press Association
A new data dashboard has given patients going through IVF an unprecedented level of information about UK fertility treatment (PA)

IVF patients will be able to get unprecedented levels of information about care in the UK after the fertility regulator launched a world-first data dashboard.

The Human Fertility and Embryology Authority (HFEA) said the dashboard holds data from 1991 onwards.

People can use the tool to look at IVF success rates based on age, compare NHS funding in different regions, and examine data on egg freezing and thawing.

Patients can also see the growing number of patients who received care over the years.

Since 1991 some 665,690 patients have received fertility treatment in UK clinics, the tables show.

These patients have had 1.8 million rounds of treatment.

The HFEA said that visitors to the dashboard are able to break down data on fertility treatments and birth rates by type of treatment, age and location.

“The HFEA has collected data on all IVF and donor insemination treatments performed in the UK since 1 August 1991,” said Peter Thompson, chief executive of the HFEA.

“In recent years, there are more than 70,000 fertility treatments a year.

“As the fertility sector has progressed over the past 30 years, so too has the opportunity to improve how we present and share data.

“Our new data dashboards mark the next step in even greater information transparency.

“For researchers, finding out vital data about fertility treatment in the UK previously meant submitting enquiries one by one. The launch of the dashboard will ensure our wealth of data can be used to gain further insight which could, in turn, improve outcomes for all.”