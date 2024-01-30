Illegal medicines worth more than £30m seized in 2023, says MHRA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Illegal medicines worth more than £30m seized in 2023, says MHRA

By Press Association
The MHRA worked with law enforcement agencies to seize more than 15.5 million doses of illegally traded medicines (Julien Behal/PA)
More than £30 million worth of illegal medicines were seized in the UK in 2023, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has said.

The regulator worked with law enforcement agencies to confiscate more than 15.5 million doses of illegally traded medicines.

This included more than two million doses found during Operation Pangea – an international initiative co-ordinated by Interpol, last year involving more than 80 countries, cracking down on medicines crime.

In 2023, six MHRA investigations resulted in “significant” jail sentences for “many” of those convicted, the agency said.

Prescription-only anti-anxiety medicines, opioids and sleeping pills were among the drugs found over the course of last year, as well as falsified and unlicensed lifestyle products like erectile dysfunction and hair loss medications.

Also seized were a small number of aesthetic products such as Botox and “weight loss” products containing semaglutide – a drug approved for NHS use by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in March last year to help tackle obesity.

The MHRA also disrupted more than 12,000 websites illegally selling medical products and shut down almost 3,000 social media profiles during the year.

Andy Morling, MHRA deputy director of criminal enforcement, said: “Public safety is our number one priority. Our criminal enforcement unit works hard to prevent, detect and investigate illegal activity involving medicines and medical devices, to protect people and defeat this harmful trade.

“This year, working with partners across public and private sectors, our efforts have led to more medicines seizures than ever, custodial sentences for offenders, the removal of criminal profits, and considerable success in disrupting the trade online.

“We would urge everyone to think very carefully before buying medicines they see online and to take the necessary steps to assure themselves the seller is legitimate.

“Buying powerful medicines from illegitimate sellers poses a real and immediate danger to your health, as you have no idea what they might actually contain.”

Unlicensed medicine will not have been assessed by the MHRA for its safety, effectiveness or the quality of its manufacturing and distribution.

The agency warned that anyone buying such a product cannot be sure what it contains or whether it will cause them harm.

The seizure figures include all those made by the MHRA between January 1 and December 31 last year, as well as seizures made with law-enforcement partners between January 1 and September 30.

Data from partner agencies for seizures made between October 1 and the end of December has not yet been submitted to the MHRA, the agency clarified.

Anyone who suspects their product is fake is encouraged to report it to the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/.