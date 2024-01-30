Improving cardiorespiratory fitness ‘could cut risk of prostate cancer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Improving cardiorespiratory fitness ‘could cut risk of prostate cancer’

By Press Association
Men could lower their chances of developing prostate cancer more than a third by increasing the amount of jogging, cycling or swimming they do, a study has suggested (Victoria Jones/PA)
Men could lower their chances of developing prostate cancer more than a third by increasing the amount of jogging, cycling or swimming they do, a study has suggested (Victoria Jones/PA)

Men could lower their chances of developing prostate cancer more than a third by increasing the amount of jogging, cycling or swimming they do, a study has suggested.

Boosting annual cardiorespiratory fitness by 3% was linked to a 35% lower risk of developing – but not dying from – the disease, researchers said.

The Swedish study analysed data on the physical activity levels, height and body mass index (BMI) of 57,652 men, along with information on lifestyle and perceived health, and the results of at least two cardiorespiratory fitness tests.

Annual cardiorespiratory fitness measurements were expressed by the amount of oxygen the body uses while exercising as hard as possible.

The men were divided into groups depending on this increasing by 3%, remaining stable, or falling by 3% each year.

During an average follow-up period of seven years, researchers found 592 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer and 46 died from the disease.

Those whose fitness had improved by 3% annually were 35% less likely to develop cancer compared with those whose fitness had declined.

Researchers said the results of the study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, “highlight the important role of supporting the general public to increase their CRF (cardiorespiratory fitness) or aim to reach moderate fitness levels”.

Simon Grieveson, assistant director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “This is an interesting piece of research that adds to previous studies showing possible links between exercise and a lower likelihood of getting prostate cancer.

“Regularly keeping fit and eating a balanced diet are good for every man’s general health and wellbeing – however, we don’t know definitively whether physical activity can lower a man’s risk of getting, or dying from, prostate cancer.

“What we do know is that men over 50, black men over 45, and men with a family history of prostate cancer are all at higher risk of getting the disease.

“Prostate cancer often has no symptoms in its earlier, more treatable stages, so it’s crucial for a man to understand his own risk. You can do this right now, using Prostate Cancer UK’s 30-second Risk Checker.

“The earlier you catch prostate cancer, the easier it is to treat it.”

Matt Lambert, health information and promotion manager at World Cancer Research Fund, said: “It is widely known that having a higher level of cardiorespiratory fitness is important for our health and longevity, but it can also be protective against certain diseases. This insightful study adds to the evidence around how risk factors such as fitness may play a role in reducing men’s risk of prostate cancer.

“This year’s Cancer Prevention Action Week, starting on 19 February, is calling on the public to do short bursts of activity throughout their day to increase their physical activity levels and start feeling the benefits, like getting fitter and reducing their risk of cancer.”