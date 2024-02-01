People ‘put on a brave face’ instead of talking about mental health – charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

People ‘put on a brave face’ instead of talking about mental health – charities

By Press Association
People have been urged to talk about their mental health instead of ‘putting on a brave face’ (Alamy/PA)
People have been urged to talk about their mental health instead of ‘putting on a brave face’ (Alamy/PA)

Charities are urging people struggling with their mental health to “start a conversation” after new research suggested most adults across the UK “put on a brave face” or “bottle things up”.

Almost two-thirds (64%) of people across the UK said they sometimes do not let friends and family know how they are feeling when struggling with issues such as feeling stressed, low or anxious, according to a poll of 5,000 people aged 16 and over.

Half (50%) of those who admitted bottling things up said they did so because they did not want to burden others due to “bigger issues” such as the cost-of-living crisis, according to the survey, which was commissioned by mental health charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness.

But people said keeping a stiff upper lip made them feel withdrawn, isolated, and less able to socialise, and almost a quarter (24%) said their mental health had worsened as a result.

Overall, some 18% of the respondents said they would describe their mental health as “poor” or “very poor” at the moment, the Censuswide poll found.

And a quarter (25%) of all those questioned said they did not think they would be able to talk to their friends and family if they were struggling with their mental health.

Some 36% said they do not feel confident speaking about their mental health, while 45% said they think mental health is a “taboo subject”.

Just over half (52%) said the cost-of-living crisis has affected their mental health.

The charities, along with Co-op, released the poll findings to mark Time To Talk Day on February 1.

Mind chief executive Dr Sarah Hughes said: “Our survey highlights that too often we put a brave face on and tell people we’re fine when we’re not because we’re worried about being a burden during difficult times.

“But bottling things up is only making things worse. Talking about our mental health can help us feel less alone, more able to cope, and encouraged to seek support if we need to. Have a conversation this Time To Talk Day.”

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said: “This survey reveals the worrying trend that, at a time of such upheaval, people are pretending they are fine because they don’t want to worry others.

“Many are even isolating away, leading their mental health to take a turn for the worse.

“We all need support from other people to get through challenging times, and speaking to someone you trust can be the first step towards feeling more like yourself again.

“Start a conversation about mental health on Time To Talk Day, whether that’s opening up about something you’ve been struggling with, or asking someone in your life how they’re doing, twice.”

– For more information visit timetotalkday.co.uk or search #TimeToTalk on social media.