People ‘put on a brave face’ instead of talking about mental health – charities

Charities are urging people struggling with their mental health to “start a conversation” after new research suggested most adults across the UK “put on a brave face” or “bottle things up”.

Almost two-thirds (64%) of people across the UK said they sometimes do not let friends and family know how they are feeling when struggling with issues such as feeling stressed, low or anxious, according to a poll of 5,000 people aged 16 and over.

Half (50%) of those who admitted bottling things up said they did so because they did not want to burden others due to “bigger issues” such as the cost-of-living crisis, according to the survey, which was commissioned by mental health charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness.

🗣️ Sometimes, when we talk about mental health, we don't say what we really mean.#TimeToTalk Day is the perfect time to change that. Make sure to have a conversation about mental health on 1 February 👉 https://t.co/IV6ZQ2WGTg pic.twitter.com/gEJPYbYc7f — Rethink Mental Illness (@Rethink_) January 25, 2024

But people said keeping a stiff upper lip made them feel withdrawn, isolated, and less able to socialise, and almost a quarter (24%) said their mental health had worsened as a result.

Overall, some 18% of the respondents said they would describe their mental health as “poor” or “very poor” at the moment, the Censuswide poll found.

And a quarter (25%) of all those questioned said they did not think they would be able to talk to their friends and family if they were struggling with their mental health.

Some 36% said they do not feel confident speaking about their mental health, while 45% said they think mental health is a “taboo subject”.

Just over half (52%) said the cost-of-living crisis has affected their mental health.

The charities, along with Co-op, released the poll findings to mark Time To Talk Day on February 1.

Mind chief executive Dr Sarah Hughes said: “Our survey highlights that too often we put a brave face on and tell people we’re fine when we’re not because we’re worried about being a burden during difficult times.

“But bottling things up is only making things worse. Talking about our mental health can help us feel less alone, more able to cope, and encouraged to seek support if we need to. Have a conversation this Time To Talk Day.”

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said: “This survey reveals the worrying trend that, at a time of such upheaval, people are pretending they are fine because they don’t want to worry others.

Just under a week to go until #TimeToTalk Day – this year it's on Thursday 1 February! Head to https://t.co/znPxUa833L to find out how you can start a conversation about mental health 🗣 pic.twitter.com/L3ke99KwOB — Mind (@MindCharity) January 26, 2024

“Many are even isolating away, leading their mental health to take a turn for the worse.

“We all need support from other people to get through challenging times, and speaking to someone you trust can be the first step towards feeling more like yourself again.

“Start a conversation about mental health on Time To Talk Day, whether that’s opening up about something you’ve been struggling with, or asking someone in your life how they’re doing, twice.”

– For more information visit timetotalkday.co.uk or search #TimeToTalk on social media.