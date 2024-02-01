Full list of ambulance handover delays, by NHS trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of ambulance handover delays, by NHS trust

By Press Association
Many of the NHS trusts with the highest level of handover delays are in south-west England (James Manning/PA)
Here is a list showing the proportion of ambulance patients waiting at hospitals in England last week for more than 30 minutes and over 60 minutes before being handed to A&E teams, broken down by NHS trust.

The data has been published by NHS England.

The list reads, from left to right: name of NHS trust, total number of handovers where time was known, number of handovers longer than 30 minutes, percentage of handovers longer than 30 minutes, number of handovers longer than 60 minutes, percentage of handovers longer than 60 minutes.

The smallest trusts – with fewer than 50 handovers in the week ending January 28 – have been excluded.

The list has been ordered by the percentage of handovers longer than 30 minutes, starting with the highest.

Royal Cornwall Hospitals 570, 468, 82%, 382, 67%
University Hospitals Plymouth 525, 421, 80%, 348, 66%
Torbay & South Devon 493, 354, 72%, 274, 56%
North Middlesex University Hospital 547, 359, 66%, 53, 10%
Royal United Hospitals Bath 552, 360, 65%, 251, 45%
Great Western Hospitals 416, 268, 64%, 198, 48%
Portsmouth Hospitals University 864, 543, 63%, 404, 47%
Nottingham University Hospitals 1,348, 842, 62%, 588, 44%
University Hospitals of North Midlands 840, 521, 62%, 395, 47%
The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital 728, 436, 60%, 320, 44%
George Eliot Hospital 327, 193, 59%, 112, 34%
Gloucestershire Hospitals 731, 406, 56%, 226, 31%
Northern Lincolnshire & Goole 820, 451, 55%, 307, 37%
Royal Devon University Healthcare 950, 512, 54%, 190, 20%
University Hospitals of Leicester 1,369, 731, 53%, 481, 35%
The Princess Alexandra Hospital 356, 190, 53%, 83, 23%
University Hospitals Birmingham 1,940, 1,034, 53%, 691, 36%
Northampton General Hospital 640, 339, 53%, 126, 20%
James Paget University Hospitals 401, 212, 53%, 146, 36%
Countess of Chester Hospital 272, 139, 51%, 79, 29%
Somerset 848, 432, 51%, 207, 24%
University Hospitals Dorset 1,095, 552, 50%, 250, 23%
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals 847, 416, 49%, 284, 34%
Hull University Teaching Hospitals 929, 456, 49%, 231, 25%
Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh 506, 247, 49%, 122, 24%
The Royal Wolverhampton 746, 364, 49%, 247, 33%
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn 411, 200, 49%, 113, 27%
Kingston Hospital 474, 230, 49%, 15, 3%
Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals 1,101, 532, 48%, 39, 4%
Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals 847, 400, 47%, 213, 25%
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals 912, 430, 47%, 241, 26%
York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals 1,008, 475, 47%, 266, 26%
West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals 588, 277, 47%, 102, 17%
The Dudley Group 666, 312, 47%, 225, 34%
University Hospitals Bristol & Weston 892, 412, 46%, 217, 24%
Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals 966, 442, 46%, 216, 22%
East Lancashire Hospitals 832, 377, 45%, 72, 9%
East & North Hertfordshire 498, 225, 45%, 111, 22%
West Suffolk 417, 188, 45%, 121, 29%
Buckinghamshire Healthcare 488, 220, 45%, 57, 12%
East Suffolk & North Essex 1,140, 502, 44%, 244, 21%
Kettering General Hospital 566, 248, 44%, 106, 19%
Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals 910, 398, 44%, 222, 24%
North Bristol 714, 306, 43%, 163, 23%
North West Anglia 878, 369, 42%, 193, 22%
Barts 1,486, 614, 41%, 62, 4%
Mersey & West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals 918, 373, 41%, 228, 25%
University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire 780, 315, 40%, 242, 31%
East Cheshire 181, 71, 39%, 22, 12%
Wirral University Teaching Hospital 488, 190, 39%, 101, 21%
Stockport 535, 208, 39%, 121, 23%
United Lincolnshire Hospitals 1,021, 379, 37%, 142, 14%
Rotherham 569, 210, 37%, 122, 21%
Royal Free London 839, 307, 37%, 54, 6%
University Hospitals of Derby & Burton 1,244, 453, 36%, 214, 17%
Wye Valley 323, 116, 36%, 71, 22%
Cambridge University Hospitals 514, 184, 36%, 126, 25%
London North West University Healthcare 1,195, 422, 35%, 24, 2%
King’s College Hospital 1,276, 442, 35%, 26, 2%
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals 665, 230, 35%, 54, 8%
Liverpool University Hospitals 1,129, 377, 33%, 143, 13%
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay 593, 195, 33%, 96, 16%
Airedale 330, 108, 33%, 44, 13%
Barnsley Hospital 583, 190, 33%, 97, 17%
Bolton 500, 161, 32%, 91, 18%
Harrogate & District 316, 100, 32%, 30, 9%
Bedfordshire Hospitals 953, 300, 31%, 125, 13%
South Tees Hospitals 492, 154, 31%, 47, 10%
Mid Cheshire Hospitals 399, 119, 30%, 24, 6%
St George’s University Hospitals 683, 197, 29%, 14, 2%
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals 654, 187, 29%, 63, 10%
Tameside & Glossop Integrated Care 448, 127, 28%, 55, 12%
Warrington & Halton Teaching Hospitals 432, 122, 28%, 70, 16%
North Cumbria Integrated Care 570, 159, 28%, 64, 11%
Lewisham & Greenwich 1,127, 310, 28%, 7, 1%
Northumbria Healthcare 663, 181, 27%, 27, 4%
University Hospitals Sussex 1,944, 525, 27%, 212, 11%
South Tyneside & Sunderland 826, 215, 26%, 87, 11%
Hampshire Hospitals 670, 171, 26%, 108, 16%
Mid Yorkshire 1,021, 258, 25%, 38, 4%
Milton Keynes University Hospital 465, 113, 24%, 24, 5%
Whittington 336, 80, 24%, 3, 1%
Salisbury 308, 73, 24%, 18, 6%
Epsom & St Helier University Hospitals 657, 152, 23%, 14, 2%
Mid & South Essex 1,690, 379, 22%, 141, 8%
Royal Berkshire 693, 155, 22%, 72, 10%
Surrey & Sussex Healthcare 653, 135, 21%, 22, 3%
Croydon Health Services 686, 141, 21%, 18, 3%
Northern Care Alliance 1,389, 268, 19%, 125, 9%
Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals 547, 100, 18%, 6, 1%
University College London Hospitals 389, 71, 18%, 4, 1%
Hillingdon Hospitals 550, 97, 18%, 5, 1%
University Hospital Southampton 913, 160, 18%, 52, 6%
County Durham & Darlington 959, 163, 17%, 81, 8%
Guy’s & St Thomas’ 629, 105, 17%, 0, 0%
Bradford Teaching Hospitals 815, 134, 16%, 36, 4%
North Tees & Hartlepool 408, 65, 16%, 8, 2%
Midlands Partnership 212, 33, 16%, 16, 8%
Manchester University 1,499, 218, 15%, 59, 4%
Frimley Health 1,261, 182, 14%, 19, 2%
Oxford University Hospitals 976, 131, 13%, 18, 2%
Royal Surrey County Hospital 380, 50, 13%, 18, 5%
Leeds Teaching Hospitals 1,587, 192, 12%, 23, 1%
East Kent Hospitals University 1,305, 156, 12%, 12, 1%
Ashford & St Peter’s Hospitals 636, 76, 12%, 5, 1%
Chesterfield Royal Hospital 504, 58, 12%, 11, 2%
Calderdale & Huddersfield 953, 100, 10%, 12, 1%
East Sussex Healthcare 905, 94, 10%, 9, 1%
South Warwickshire 365, 35, 10%, 7, 2%
Walsall Healthcare 668, 58, 9%, 7, 1%
Chelsea & Westminster Hospital 1,002, 62, 6%, 0, 0%
Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells 883, 54, 6%, 4, 0%
Sherwood Forest Hospitals 747, 42, 6%, 2, 0%
Dorset County Hospital 384, 21, 5%, 3, 1%
Dartford & Gravesham 581, 30, 5%, 1, 0%
Medway 800, 38, 5%, 3, 0%
Alder Hey Children’s 95, 4, 4%, 0, 0%
Sheffield Children’s 78, 3, 4%, 0, 0%
Birmingham Women’s & Children’s 138, 5, 4%, 0, 0%
Homerton Healthcare 352, 12, 3%, 1, 0%
Imperial College Healthcare 940, 30, 3%, 1, 0%
Gateshead Health 353, 0, 0%, 0, 0%