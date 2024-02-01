Phone support can ‘reduce loneliness and depression’ in older people – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phone support can ‘reduce loneliness and depression’ in older people – study

By Press Association
Support delivered over the phone an help to improve depression and loneliness in older people (PA)
Offering older people psychological support over the phone could help to reduce depression and loneliness, a new study suggests.

Researchers said that people who had a type of therapy, delivered via a weekly phone call over eight weeks, showed improvements in mental health.

The study, led by academics from the University of York, Hull York Medical School and at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, saw experts give therapy to patients recruited from GP surgeries across England and Wales.

Some 218 were given the “behavioural activation” treatment and 217 people received “usual care”.

Behavioural activation treatment is a psychological therapy that explores how inactivity and low mood are linked, The therapist and patient work together to make a treatment plan to encourage patients to take part in more “meaningful activities” including maintaining social connections and keeping active.

People involved in the study had an average age of 76.

Researchers used standardised scores to measure levels of depression, anxiety and loneliness in the people taking part in the study.

Levels of depression dropped significantly in the group who received therapy compared to the group who did not.

Researchers also found that those who received psychological support were less likely to report “emotional loneliness”.

But there was no evidence of a difference in “social loneliness”.

There were no significant differences between the groups for anxiety or “health-related quality of life,” they added.

However, they concluded: “Behavioural activation is an effective and potentially scalable intervention that can reduce symptoms of depression and emotional loneliness in at-risk groups.

Writing in the journal The Lancet Healthy Longevity, they added: “The findings of this trial add to the range of strategies to improve the mental health of older adults with multiple long-term conditions.”

The study, which took place between February 2021 and February 2022, aimed to improve care for people who were socially isolated as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, researchers said the findings have implications beyond the pandemic to reduce the number of people who are depressed and to help address the impact of loneliness.

Commenting on the study, Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “Loneliness sucks the joy out of life for far too many older people, so it is really encouraging to see the results of this study.

“One of the reasons this study matters is that it’s easy to be fatalistic about loneliness in later life and think that nothing can be done to resolve it, but these findings show this is far from the case.

“That’s cause for optimism and at Age UK we are pleased to support this work. We hope that the findings will encourage local services to take older people’s mental health seriously and deliver services and support that make a real difference to them.”