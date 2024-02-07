Women with high-risk HPV more likely to die of heart disease or stroke – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women with high-risk HPV more likely to die of heart disease or stroke – study

By Press Association
Some 13 types of HPV cause 99.7% of cervical cancers (PA)
Women with high-risk human papillomavirus could be almost four times more likely to die of heart issues, a study suggests.

The virus could be causing inflammation in the blood vessels, contributing to blocked and damaged arteries, researchers said.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) are a group of viruses which can be transmitted through sexual contact and cause no symptoms.

Some 13 types of HPV are known to cause 99.7% of cervical cancers.

To examine if the virus is a potential risk factor for heart problems, researchers gave 163,250 Korean women with no cardiovascular disease a number of health checks.

The mean age of the cohort was 40 and they returned for health screening every year or two for an average of eight and a half years.

The team discovered that women with high-risk HPV were 3.91 times more likely to have blocked arteries and 3.74 times more likely to die of heart disease. There was also a 5.86 times greater risk of dying from a stroke.

The risk was higher still in obese women with high-risk HPV, researchers found.

The study was led by professors Seungho Ryu, Yoosoo Chang and Hae Suk Cheong, from the Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea.

Prof Cheong said: “We know that inflammation plays a pivotal role in the development and progression of cardiovascular disease, and viral infections are potential triggers of inflammation.

“HPV is known for its link to cervical cancer, but research is starting to show that this virus can also be found in the bloodstream. It could be that the virus is creating inflammation in the blood vessels, contributing to blocked and damaged arteries and increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.”

He added that the study, published in the European Heart Journal, “highlights the importance of comprehensive care for patients with high-risk HPV”.

“Clinicians should monitor cardiovascular health in patients with high-risk HPV, particularly those with obesity or other risk factors,” Prof Cheong said.

“It’s important for people with high-risk HPV to be aware of the potential for both heart disease and cervical cancer risks. They should engage in regular health screenings and adopt a healthy lifestyle to mitigate their risk of cardiovascular disease.”

Researchers said in the absence of “specific antiviral drugs targeting HPV” and the “limited pharmaceutical interventions for inflammation” associated with the virus, more “research is warranted to explore potential vaccine strategies” aimed at reducing high-risk HPV, along with the “potential use of anti-inflammatory drugs” for HPV associated with cardiovascular disease.

A vaccine for HPV has been offered to all year 8 girls in the UK since 2008 and was rolled out to include year 8 boys in 2019.

The success of the jab, along with the cervical screening programme, is expected to lead to the eradication of cervical cancer in England in the coming decades.

In November, NHS England chief Amanda Pritchard vowed the disease would be eliminated by 2040.