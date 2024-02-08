Women should be made aware of ‘freebirthing’ risks, doctors warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women should be made aware of ‘freebirthing’ risks, doctors warn

By Press Association
NHS leaders have warned that the practice of ‘freebirthing’ carries risks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Women should be made aware of the risks of “freebirthing” – where a woman gives birth without the help of a medic or midwife, doctors have said.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) said women should be supported to have the birth they choose, but “safety is paramount” and families need to be aware of the risks of going it alone.

Unassisted births, or “freebirths”, are thought to have been on the increase since the start of the Covid pandemic, when people may have been worried about attending hospitals and home births were suspended in many areas.

The practice is not illegal and women have the right to decline any care during their pregnancy and delivery. Some women hire a doula to support them during birth.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) told the PA news agency it is in the early stages of collaboration with the Chief Midwifery Officer’s teams, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and the Department of Health to better understand professional concerns about freebirthing and what organisations may need to do.

The RCM also confirmed it is looking at the issue.

Its statement on unassisted births supports women’s choice, but notes that “midwives are understandably concerned about women giving birth at home without assistance, as it brings with it increased risks to both the mother and baby”.

It also states that women need to be informed that a midwife may not be available to be sent out to their home during labour if they change their mind and wish to have help.

Professor Asma Khalil, vice president of the RCOG, told PA: “Women and people should have the right to give birth in an environment in which they feel comfortable, and should be supported in their birth choice.

“However, safety is paramount and, while most births are uncomplicated, advising women about the potential risks is crucial for informed decision-making.

“Women opting for unassisted births need awareness of the potential challenges and delays in accessing medical assistance if complications arise, as emergency intervention may be necessary, even for those at low risk.

“Home births, supported by a midwife, may be suitable for healthy, low-risk women who are having a second or subsequent child and have had a straightforward pregnancy.

“However, for women having their first baby, evidence shows a home birth slightly increases the risk of a poor outcome for the baby.

“Some degree of anxiety about giving birth is common in many expectant mothers.

“Women should be given the opportunity to address their fears and past traumas via open discussions with their midwife or obstetrician.”

The Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust has recently reviewed its policy on unassisted birth and tells women they will need to go to hospital if they find they need help with a unassisted delivery.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “While we fully respect women’s rights to decline maternity care throughout pregnancy, as healthcare professionals we have a duty to provide information about the associated risks and offer them the opportunity to engage with care at any point in their pregnancy journey.

“If we are contacted to help a woman in labour who is not booked for care with us, we will assess the best way for her to come to the hospital and support the process to achieve safe transfer.

“We will provide all care required to the best of our abilities within our maternity service on arrival, ensuring the safest care for mothers and babies.”

According to the trust, any woman who contacts it in an emergency situation during labour who has not received routine maternity care will be advised to go to hospital, where staff and equipment are available to manage any difficulties.

A story published earlier this week in the Health Service Journal (HSJ) suggested other NHS trusts have also raised concerns about a rise in freebirths.

The Birthrights charity has been contacted for comment.