Health board facing ‘fundamental challenges’ after going into special measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Health board facing ‘fundamental challenges’ after going into special measures

By Press Association
The biggest health board in Wales is still facing ‘fundamental challenges’ a year after it was put into special measures, a report has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
The biggest health board in Wales is still facing ‘fundamental challenges’ a year after it was put into special measures, a report has said (Peter Byrne/PA)

The biggest health board in Wales is still facing “fundamental challenges” a year after it was put into special measures, a report has said.

The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) came under increased scrutiny last year after financial irregularities were uncovered and “serious concerns” raised about its performance, leadership and culture.

The Welsh government placed the health board under special measures with the entire board removed in February, and staff from the finance team were later suspended.

Now, the public sector watchdog in Wales has praised improvements in the organisation after a “dysfunctional year” but stressed that further action is needed.

The auditor general for Wales, Adrian Crompton, has said vacancies on the board must be filled “as quickly as possible” and “ongoing personnel issues in the finance department” must be resolved.

Investigations into the suspended staff “have proved to be complicated” and are still ongoing, the auditor said.

A previous report by the Ernst Young accountancy firm found that the finance team had deliberately made incorrect entries in the accounts, allocating spending to a single financial year when it was in fact spread over several.

Mr Crompton said: “It’s assuring to see that the dysfunction within the health board’s senior leadership that we described last year is no longer present.

“There is now a need for the board to build upon this progress and provide the unified organisational leadership that is needed to address the significant and ongoing challenges facing the health board.”

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a Cabinet meeting. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies called for an independent inquiry into the health board last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

The report has been welcomed by the chairman of BCUHB, Dyfed Edwards.

He said: “I welcome this report which acknowledges the progress the health board has made over the past year.

“I fully understand that there is much more to be done as we continue on our improvement journey in order to ensure excellent healthcare services for the people of north Wales.

“I see the Audit Wales report as a milestone to show we are moving in the right direction.

“Over the last 12 months we have worked to create stability and a positive and supportive culture within the health board, whilst focusing on quality of service provision and reaching out to patients and the public we serve.”

He said they now have a “firm foundation” from which to build on, with a new chief executive and board members in place.

The health board said it could not comment on matters relating to the suspended staff until the investigation was concluded.

This is the second time the organisation has been placed under special measures, with the health board under increased scrutiny between 2015 and 2020.

In October last year, Welsh Secretary David TC Davies called for an independent inquiry into the health board.

The Welsh government dismissed the call saying it would divert resources and attention from improving care in north Wales.