Former sprinter to retire after nearly 50 years as NHS nurse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Former sprinter to retire after nearly 50 years as NHS nurse

By Press Association
Former sprinter, Matron Rose Amankwaah, is set to retire after almost 50 years as an NHS nurse (London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust)
Former sprinter, Matron Rose Amankwaah, is set to retire after almost 50 years as an NHS nurse (London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust)

A former international sprinter – once described as the “fastest woman in Africa” – is retiring after almost five decades as an NHS nurse.

Matron Rose Amankwaah, who represented Ghana at the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games, is to retire at the end of this month after 49 years as an NHS nurse.

The theatre matron started working in the NHS in 1975 – just three years after she ran in the 100 metre relay for Ghana at the Munich 1972 Olympics.

Tony Blair and Rose Amamkwaah
Former prime minister Tony Blair met Rose during a trip to the hospital in 1999 (PA)

Mrs Amankwaah, known affectionately as Matron Rose while at work, has spent her whole nursing career at Central Middlesex Hospital in London.

She was initially given weekends off so she could continue her athletics training, where she ran alongside a young Linford Christie.

Mrs Amankwaah, who competed in a number of major competitions including the Africa Games, the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics, added another gong to her medal haul last year when she was given the NHS Silver Medal Award by England’s chief nurse, Dame Ruth May.

She moved to England in 1974 aged just 22, and shortly afterwards started training to be a nurse.

After finishing her training she was employed by the hospital as a staff nurse and finishes her career as theatre matron.

During her time at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, the mother-of-four and grandmother-of-10 has met both royalty and senior politicians.

Archive pictures show Ms Amankwaah shaking hands with the King, the then-Prince of Wales, and former prime minister Tony Blair.

She told the PA news agency: “I’m happy that I’m going to have some time with my family but I have been in this hospital all my life, so retirement feels like losing something – you’re part of the furniture and all of a sudden you are not going to be.

“But I’m so happy that I have achieved what I want to achieve.”

Mrs Amankwaah met the King when he visited the hospital in 2008 (London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust)

Mrs Amankwaah said that during her work in theatres she has seen major advances in surgery – with most procedures being “open” when she started, followed by a shift to laparoscopic, or keyhole, surgery and now widespread use of robotic surgery.

Her first trip in retirement will be to Ghana to visit her 87-year-old sister, with a number of other holidays in the pipeline.

Retirement also means she will be able to watch the Paris Olympics in the summer.

She is still weighing up whether or not to stay on the nursing register and work in a bank role to provide supplementary cover when called on.

On her sprinting career she added: “I started running in 1958 when I was in secondary school in Ghana.

“I started representing Ghana with a high jump but then a coach came to me and said they would like to train me (in 100m and 200m races).”

Her athletics accolades include a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay at the Commonwealth Games in New Zealand in 1974, representing Ghana in the same race at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games and a gold medal in a 200m race in an Africa versus America athletics competition in 1973.

She also won a silver medal in the 100m at the Africa Games and was part of the Ghanaian team that won the 4x100m relay at the same competition.

A London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust spokesperson said: “The NHS is all about people and we’ll all miss Rose when she goes. She is a great nurse and personality and, after 49 years, still knows how to set the pace and run the race.”

Jane Clegg, chief nurse for the NHS in London, said: “I would like to thank and congratulate Rose on behalf of the whole NHS for her incredible 49 years of service.

“She has positively impacted thousands of lives and for this she was rightly awarded the NHS Silver Medal Award last year, and I wish her all the best for this new chapter in her life.”