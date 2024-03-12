Young adults urged to get MMR jabs amid rising cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young adults urged to get MMR jabs amid rising cases

By Press Association
NHS England is calling 19-25 year olds to come forward for MMR jabs (PA)
More than 900,000 young people who did not get their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab as children are being invited to take part in a catch-up campaign amid a rising number of measles cases.

The NHS is writing to 19 to 25-year-olds in London, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands – inviting them to book an appointment.

These young adults would have been eligible for a jab when the vaccination rates began to fall in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Coverage of the MMR started to decline following a 1998 report by Andrew Wakefield which falsely linked the jab with autism, according to a UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) 2023 measles briefing document.

Even though the claim was discredited, and Wakefield struck off the medical register, the vaccination programme took years to recover.

Now MMR vaccine coverage is the lowest it has been for more than a decade, with just 85% of youngsters having both doses of the jab before they start school aged five.

Amid a current rise in cases across England, health officials launched a catch-up campaign initially targeting six to 11-year-olds and then 11 to 16-year-olds in London and the West Midlands, and now 19 to 25-year-olds in specific regions.

People can get their jab at their GP surgery, while some areas are also running pop-up vaccination clinics in libraries, university campuses and sports clubs.

Steve Russell, NHS England’s director of vaccinations and screening, said: “Measles is one of the most infectious diseases in the world and can cause serious harm to adults and children of all ages.

“But the NHS MMR vaccine gives life-long protection against becoming seriously unwell, so with cases of measles on the rise, it is not worth the risk of going without this vital protection.

“Measles, mumps and rubella are preventable, but catching them is easy when people are unvaccinated, so I urge people to come forward and get the MMR vaccine sooner, rather than later.”

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, consultant medical epidemiologist for immunisation at UKHSA, said: “Anyone who is not vaccinated against measles can catch it.

“Being unvaccinated also means you risk spreading the disease to others, including those at greatest risk of becoming seriously ill – like infants, who aren’t able to receive their MMR vaccine until their first birthday, pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system.

“The MMR jab also protects against complications from mumps in young adults. I strongly urge anyone who’s not vaccinated to protect both themselves and those more vulnerable around them.”

There have been 733 cases of measles in England since October last year.

The current outbreak was initially in Birmingham and the West Midlands – but cases have now also been identified in the North West, London, East Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber.