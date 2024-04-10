Migraine pill to widen treatment options for 170,000 sufferers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Migraine pill to widen treatment options for 170,000 sufferers

By Press Association
The NHS spending watchdog has recommended a once-daily pill to treat migraines on the health service in England for the first time (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The NHS spending watchdog has recommended a once-daily pill to treat migraines on the health service in England for the first time in a move that will provide more treatment options for some 170,000 sufferers.

A migraine charity has called for “swift” access to the drug to ensure patients with the debilitating condition “can benefit from them as quickly as possible”.

Atogepant – sold under the brand name Aquipta and made by AbbVie – has been given the green light for NHS use under new final draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

It will be an option for people who have at least four migraine days a month, and who have tried at least three other treatments to no avail.

The pill works by blocking the receptor of a protein found in the sensory nerves of the head and neck, known as calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP).

CGRP makes blood vessels dilate, which can lead to inflammation and migraine.

The guidance is expected to give more choice to about 170,000 patients in England, Nice said.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “Currently, the most effective options for people with chronic migraines who have already tried three preventative treatments are drugs that need to be injected.

“The committee heard from patient experts that some people cannot have injectable treatments, for example because they have an allergy or phobia of needles.”

Ms Knight said patients with chronic migraines – that happen on more than 15 days of the month – “would welcome an oral treatment”.

She added that Aquipta also “offers more choice” for people who suffer episodic migraines, which happen on fewer than 15 days of the month.

According to The Migraine Trust, about 10 million adults in the UK are living with the condition.

The charity’s chief executive, Rob Music, said: “A migraine attack can be incredibly debilitating.

“Symptoms can include intense head pain, loss of or changes to the senses, and lack of ability to carry out day-to-day life.

“It is positive to see even more therapies emerging for people with migraine as many still rely on treatments developed for other conditions.

“We now need to ensure access is swift, so that migraine patients can benefit from them as quickly as possible.”

Health minister Andrew Stephenson said: “Migraines affect millions of people in this country and this new treatment will help prevent recurring migraine attacks when other medicines have failed.

“It will allow more people whose daily life is affected by this painful, debilitating condition to manage their migraines more effectively and to live their lives to the fullest.”

Nice’s guidance for England comes after Aquipta was recommended for use in Scotland by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) in October last year.

Rachael Millward, medical director at AbbVie UK, said: “AbbVie has an extensive history in migraine research and is committed to addressing the unmet needs of people living with this debilitating condition.

“The recommendation from Nice means that suitable people living with migraine in England and Wales will have access to an additional treatment option that has the potential to improve their quality of life.”

Nice recommends that Aquipta should be stopped after 12 weeks if chronic migraines do not reduce by at least 30% and episodic migraine by at least 50%.

If there are no appeals against its final draft guidance, Nice is expected to publish its final guidance on the drug next month.