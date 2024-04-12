TikTok launches campaign urging users to get MMR jab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TikTok launches campaign urging users to get MMR jab

By Press Association
TikTok has launched a special in-app page hosting authoritative content about the MMR vaccine and encouraging users to get vaccinated amid the current rise in measles cases in England.

The social media platform has launched the page under the hashtag #GrabAJab, and includes content from medical staff on the issue as well as links to the NHS website.

Coverage of the MMR started to decline following a 1998 report by Andrew Wakefield which falsely linked the jab with autism, according to a UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) 2023 measles briefing document.

Even though the claim was discredited, and Wakefield was struck off the medical register, the vaccination programme took years to recover.

MMR vaccine coverage is the lowest it has been for more than a decade, with just 85% of youngsters having both doses of the jab before they start school aged five.

TikTok’s campaign follows a similar initiative launched in 2021 as part of efforts to share reliable information about Covid-19 vaccines.

Nikki Soo, digital safety and wellbeing public policy lead for Europe at TikTok, said: “At TikTok, we work to ensure reliable information is readily available to our community from trusted sources.

“That’s why today we’re launching an in-app hub with information about the MMR vaccine from NHS clinicians to provide authoritative information to millions of people across the UK.”

Steve Russell, NHS England’s national director for vaccinations and screening, said: “This is a great initiative by TikTok, sharing trusted content created by NHS clinicians to give people the reassurance and information they need to get the MMR vaccine.

“New data shows our catch-up campaign launched earlier in the year has been working, with almost a quarter more vaccinations delivered in the first three months of the year compared to 2023 and a four-fold increase in the number of jabs given to five to 25-year-olds – but we know there are still many people out there who have not had that vital protection against measles, a very dangerous infection.

“So, I would encourage anyone who is not up to date to contact your GP surgery or visit one of the many pop-up sites running in some of the most at-risk areas.”