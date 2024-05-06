CoppaFeel! breast cancer charity founder Kris Hallenga dies aged 38

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CoppaFeel! breast cancer charity founder Kris Hallenga dies aged 38

By Press Association
Tributes have been paid to Kris Hallenga, the founder of CoppaFeel! (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Kris Hallenga, the founder of breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!, has died aged 38 after 15 years of living with the disease.

In 2009 she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at the age of 23, after being turned away from her GP for more than a year. By the time she was diagnosed, it was terminal.

A statement on the charity’s website said: “Kris was the biggest promoter of being ‘alive to do those things’.

“She approached life in a wildly creative, fun and fearless way, and showed us that it is possible to live life to the full with cancer.”

It added: “For 15 years Kris had been living with secondary breast cancer. She hasn’t lost a battle, she wasn’t in a fight and she certainly wouldn’t want you to see her death as tragic.

“She was simply living. She was 38 and died with fulfilment and a heart full of love.”

Ms Hallenga had said that CoppaFeel! was born because she was never told to check herself and she did not know she could get breast cancer at 23.

It then became the mission of the charity to educate young people about why they should start checking from a younger age so that all breast cancer is diagnosed early.

Her dream was that one day CoppaFeel! would no longer need to exist and late diagnosis of breast cancer might be eradicated in her lifetime.

With this in mind she campaigned for cancer education to be included in the school curriculum and wrote Glittering A Turd, which went on to become a best-selling book.

She won the Women of the Year Outstanding Young Campaigner award and received an honorary doctorate in public administration from Nottingham Trent University.

Those at CoppaFeel! who affectionately described her as “our founder, boob chief, colleague, friend and queen of glittering turds” are “committed to continuing Kris’ legacy, to ensure that everyone has the best chance of living a happy and healthy life”, the statement adds.

Ms Hallenga’s family have requested privacy.

The statement adds: “We would like to thank our community for your love and messages of support and kindly ask that you respect the family’s wishes at this time.

“Please remember the amazing life Kris led and the things she achieved, but above all else honour her memory by checking your chest… it could just save your life.”

NHS England’s national director for cancer, Dame Cally Palmer, said:  “The work Kris Hallenga and CoppaFeel! have done to raise awareness of breast cancer and its symptoms, particularly in younger women, has led to many people coming forward earlier to get checked and receive the all-clear or a diagnosis as early as possible.

“It is an incredible legacy to leave behind.

“I want to urge everyone to be aware of their own bodies – please look out for lumps, or a change in the look, shape or feel of one or both breasts, and contact your GP if needed as early as possible, as the earlier cancer is diagnosed, the easier it is to treat.”