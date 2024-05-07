Charity leaders call for new funding plan for end-of-life care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity leaders call for new funding plan for end-of-life care

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Leaders from a number of end-of-life charities have joined forces to demand a new funding model for palliative care from the next government to ensure the sector is able to keep up with demand.

The chief executives of Hospice UK, Marie Curie, National Bereavement Alliance, Sue Ryder, and Together for Short Lives have written to the leaders of political parties and warned that too many people are dying in avoidable pain, with their families “left stressed, exhausted and traumatised”.

The organisations estimate that about 32,000 more people could benefit from palliative care in 2029 compared to 2024.

Matthew Reed, chief executive Marie Curie, said: “Dying people do not have time to wait, the next government must prioritise fully funding end-of-life care.

“Too many people are dying in avoidable pain, frightened and without the dignity they deserve. Families are left stressed, exhausted and traumatised.

“Death and dying is inevitable but getting it wrong at the end isn’t. If the next government fails to address the chaotic approach to end- of-life care, that failure will affect us all.”

The letter calls on the next government “to recognise palliative and end of life care as a vital part of our health and social care systems” and urges party leaders to “commit in your plans for government to making the reforms necessary to ensure that everyone receives the best possible care and support at the end of life and through bereavement”.

“The imperative for making these changes is practical as well as moral,” the charities wrote.

“The demand for palliative and end-of-life care is rising fast as our adult population ages and more children, young people and adults live longer with multiple complex health conditions.”

As well as more funding, the letter also suggests the development of an end-of-life care delivery plan for every nation in the UK, as well as more personalised care for patients, more support for families and carers, and an end to inequalities.

Toby Porter, chief executive of Hospice UK, warned that the “next few years are critical for end-of-life care”.

“We know that many people do not get the palliative care they need at the end of their lives, and we know that our ageing population means demand for care will continue to grow over the next decades.

“Hospices are ready to meet this challenge, but they need a new funding model and support from the next government to ensure they can continue to provide their brilliant care for everyone who needs it, whenever they need it.”

Heidi Travis, chief executive of Sue Ryder, called for the Government and healthcare system to “act now”.

“Our research shows that the demand for specialist palliative care services is expected to rise by 55% over the next decade,” she added.

“The constant uncertainty of funding will continue to be a threat to service provision until a sustainable solution is reached.

“Everyone should have a good death, and access to palliative and end-of-life care is integral to this. The inconsistent provision across the UK continues to make this time more difficult for people at the end of life, when their focus should be spending time with people they love and making memories.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We want everyone to have access to the high-quality, personalised palliative care that can make all the difference at such a difficult time.

“That’s why we require all local NHS integrated care boards to commission palliative and end of life care services to meet their patients’ needs.

“The majority of palliative and end of life care is provided via GPs, hospitals, and community health services – however we recognise the incredibly valuable role the charity sector plays in providing hospice care and supporting loved ones.”