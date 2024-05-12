Obese people more likely to take time off work sick, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obese people more likely to take time off work sick, study finds

By Press Association
The most obese participants – with a BMI of more than 40 – were 147% more likely to be off work sick, the study found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Obese people are more likely to take more sick days and be off work for longer than people of a normal weight, according to a Europe-wide study.

The economic consequences of obesity are “massive”, researchers warned, while urging policymakers to “take more action”.

Academics from the health economics and health policy research group at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Vienna presented their analysis of data from the European health interview survey (EHIS 3) at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Venice.

They included figures from 26 countries, most of which were collected in 2019.

The UK and France did not provide data for EHIS 3, with Ireland, Malta and Iceland also excluded.

Some 122,598 responses were included in the main analysis, which were weighted to represent the estimated 147 million people in employment across the 26 countries.

People taking part were graded based on their body mass index (BMI), with absenteeism compared with those considered a healthy weight.

Researchers found those with a BMI of between 25 and 30 – who were classed as overweight – were 12% more likely to be off work ill.

Obese people with a BMI of 30 to 35 were 36% more likely to be absent from work while people with a BMI of 35 to 40 were 61% more likely to have sick days.

The most obese participants – with a BMI of more than 40 – were 147% more likely to be off work sick.

However, the impact differed across different European countries, with overweight people in the likes of Denmark 30% more likely to be off sick compared to those with a normal weight.

People with a BMI of more than 40 were also 400% more likely to be off work ill in the likes of Denmark compared to 150% in countries like Italy.

Study leader Dr Thomas Czypionka said: “The health consequences and economic consequences of obesity are massive.

“With the current trajectory of obesity and childhood obesity prevalence that many countries are on, policymakers need to take more action to fight obesity using all evidence-based measures available.”

BMI also impacted the length of time a person spent off work sick, researchers found.

Based on the 41,469 responses from people who had stayed off ill – representing 54 million workers – people with a BMI of 30 to 35 were 38% more likely to be off for more than a week.

The odds were higher those with a BMI of 35 to 40 and more than 40, at 52% and 121% respectively.

Siegfried Eisenberg, who also worked on the research, said: “Our results show that it is not only healthcare systems are affected by people living with obesity but also economies as a whole all across Europe.

“An increasing prevalence of people living with overweight and obesity will result in an increasing number of absences due to health issues in European countries, with knock-on effects on productivity and the economy.”