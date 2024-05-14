Childhood obesity has ‘profound’ impact on life expectancy, researchers warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Childhood obesity has ‘profound’ impact on life expectancy, researchers warn

By Press Association
Being very obese as a young child could cut life expectancy by about half, according to a study (Chris Radburn/PA)
Being very obese as a young child could cut life expectancy by about half, according to a study.

Losing weight however, could add years back on, researchers said.

The analysis, presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Venice and led by Germany-based life sciences consultancy stradoo, used data from 50 existing studies on obesity to estimate the impact of childhood obesity on conditions like type 2 diabetes and life expectancy.

The pieces of research combined included more than 10 million people from countries around the world, including about 2.7 million people aged between two and 29.

Researchers used a body mass index (BMI) z score – which measures how much a youngster’s weight deviates from the normal range for their age and gender – to estimate how obese children were.

The higher the BMI z score, the more a child weighed.

The team found that children that were severely obese at age four – with a BMI z score of 3.5 – had a life expectancy of 39 years if they did not lose weight.

Children with BMI z scores of 2.0 had an estimated life expectancy of 65 without weight loss, while children with a score of 2.5 had a life expectancy of 50 years.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics in January revealed life expectancy at birth in the UK in 2020 to 2022 was 78.6 years for males and 82.6 years for females.

Dr Urs Wiedemann, of stradoo, said: “While it’s widely accepted that childhood obesity increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, and that it can reduce life expectancy, evidence on the size of the impact is patchy.

“A better understanding of the precise magnitude of the long-term consequences and the factors that drive them could help inform prevention policies and approaches to treatment, as well as improve health and lengthen life.”

The team found severely obese four-year-olds were also 27% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes by the age of 25, and had a 45% chance of developing the condition by age 35.

In comparison, children with BMI z scores of two at age four had a 6.5% chance of developing type 2 diabetes by 25 and a 22% change by 35.

Researchers also used their modelling to determine the impact of weight loss.

Children with severe early onset obesity – or a BMI z score of 4.0 at age four – who do not lose weight had a life expectancy of 37 and a 55% risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

However, if this was reduced to a z score of 2.0 – in the obese range – by age six, life expectancy increased to 64 and the risk of type 2 diabetes fell to 29%.

Dr Wiedemann added: “The impact of childhood obesity on life expectancy is profound.

“It is clear that childhood obesity should be considered a life-threatening disease.

“It is vital that treatment isn’t put off until the development of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure or other ‘warning signs’ but starts early.

“Early diagnosis should and can improve quality and length of life.”