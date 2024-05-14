BMI threshold for obesity in older people should be lowered, researchers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BMI threshold for obesity in older people should be lowered, researchers say

By Press Association
The World Health Organisation classifies people with a BMI of 30 or more as obese (PA)
The threshold for detecting obesity should be lowered for middle-aged and older people, researchers have suggested.

Body composition changes in later life could lead to people carrying a higher level of body fat at a lower body mass index (BMI), a study found.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies people with a BMI of 30 or more as obese.

However, lowering this threshold could detect more people who are at risk of developing obesity-related illnesses such as type 2 diabetes, academics said.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, and the Beirut Arab University in Lebanon, included 4,800 Italian adults aged 40 to 80.

The group was categorised according to current WHO BMI standards.

Some 1,087 were of normal weight, 1,826 were overweight, with a BMI of more than 25, and 1,887 were obese, with a BMI 30 or more.

Using a body scanner, researchers then recategorised people based on their age and their body fat percentage.

They found the proportion of people who were classed as obese in the group rose when body fat percentage was taken into account.

Some 38% of men and 40% of women in the study had a BMI of 30 or more by WHO’s standards.

When body fat percentage was factored in, this jumped to 71% of men and 64% of women.

Professor Marwan El Ghoch, of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, said: “This new BMI cut-off recognises the physiological differences between middle-aged and older adults and younger populations.

“It’s likely that the changes in body composition across the lifespan, which seem to occur without a meaningful change in body weight, lead to higher adiposity at a lower BMI.”

The analysis suggested the ideal BMI cut-off point for obesity in older adults was 27, with an accuracy rate of 90%.

However, researchers stressed the limitations to the study, which has been presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Venice.

It was carried out in one area of Italy, and factors such as eating habits, exercise and sleep patterns were not factored in.

Professor Antonino De Lorenzo, of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, added: “If we continue to use the WHO standard for obesity screening, we will miss many middle-aged and older adults who are at risk for obesity-related diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers.

“Establishing this new BMI cut-off point in clinical settings and obesity guidelines will be beneficial to the potential health of millions of older adults.”