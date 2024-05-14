Offering cash over text could help obese people lose weight, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Offering cash over text could help obese people lose weight, study suggests

By Press Association
The text message weight-loss service could help obese people to lose more weight, reach those in deprived areas and lift strain on the NHS (File, Alamy/PA)
The text message weight-loss service could help obese people to lose more weight, reach those in deprived areas and lift strain on the NHS (File, Alamy/PA)

Offering cash incentives to obese people in text messages could help them to lose more weight, a trial has found.

Researchers suggested this approach could be cheaper for the health service than traditional weight management programmes as it requires fewer staff.

It could also help reach people from more deprived areas, they added.

The year-long study – known as Game of Stones – included 585 men from Bristol, Belfast and Glasgow with an average body mass index (BMI) of 37.7, who were split into three groups.

One of the groups was told £400 was being held for each of them in an account and would be transferred over at the end of the trial.

However, money would be taken off the total if they failed to meet weight loss goals.

The group were also sent daily texts that included motivational messages, tips on lifestyle changes, links to information online and access to a study website on weight management with information about local services and an online tracker to monitor changes in weight.

The second group was sent the same messages but with no financial incentive, while the third group was only granted access to the weight management information.

Some 426 men included in the study logged their weight after 12 months.

Those in the financial incentives group lost 4.8% of their body weight on average, compared to 2.7% in the group who were sent the same messages but with no financial incentives and 1.3% in the third group.

Professor Pat Hoddinott, of the nursing, midwifery and allied health professions research unit at the University of Stirling led the study, which has been presented at the European Congress of Obesity (ECO) in Venice.

She said it was inspired by “behavioural economic theory which proposes that people are more motivated by the prospect of losing money than the prospect of gaining money”.

“However, not everyone can afford to deposit their own money, so we designed the Game of Stones trial, which uses an endowment incentive, where the money is put in an account at the start, allowing men on low incomes to join,” Prof Hoddinott added.

“A text message-based programme, meanwhile, costs less and is less labour-intensive than a traditional weight loss programme.

“Men who were living with obesity helped design the structure of the incentives and helped us write the text messages.”

Prof Hoddinott also stressed the study was able to recruit people from areas “normally under-represented in weight management trials”.

She added: “Some 39% of the men lived in less affluent areas, 71% reported a long-term health condition, 40% reported two or more long-term conditions and 29% reported that they were living with a disability.

“In addition, 25% of the men told us they had a doctor-diagnosed mental health condition and a further 24% reported low mental health scores.”

Men included in the financial incentives group received £128 each on average at the end of the study, with 27 receiving the full £400.

Prof Hoddinott said: “We reached an underserved group of men who seldom take part in health promotion activities.

“Weight management programmes are traditionally intensive, often with a weigh-in every week or two.

“In Game of Stones, there are just four brief ten-minute weigh-ins over a year.

“No intervention is delivered by the staff at the weigh-ins, so minimal staff training is required.  No referral is needed to join.

“Men and NHS staff really valued this low-burden approach and it has the potential to address health inequalities. It was a win-win for all.”