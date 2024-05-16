SAS doctors to vote on new pay offer from Government

Thousands of specialist, associate specialist, and specialty (SAS) doctors in England are set to vote on an improved pay offer from the Government, the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.

It comes months after a previous offer was rejected members of the union, which said it did not go far enough to end the pay dispute.

Under the latest terms, SAS doctors on open contracts could see pay increases of between 9.5% and 19.4% compared with 2022/23.

It also includes a consolidated uplift of £1,400 to each pay point for SAS doctors on closed contracts.

This is on top of the 6% hike awarded by the Doctors’ and Dentists’ Review Body (DDRB) in 2023/24.

The BMA’s SAS committee is recommending members vote to accept.

Committee chairwoman Dr Ujjwala Mohite said: “SAS doctors told us loud and clear that the Government’s first offer wasn’t good enough.

“We’ve since been back in conversation with ministers and, after weeks of intense negotiation, secured an offer that we feel will be acceptable to members.”

It is understood the BMA represents more than 6,000 SAS doctors in England.

The previous offer from Government included uplifts in basic pay of between 6% and 9% for doctors on the 2021 SAS contracts, but excluded doctors on the 2008 associate specialist terms.

Some 62% of SAS BMA members rejected it formally on March 1 following a referendum that was held between January 29 and February 28.

Dr Mohite added: “Today’s offer shows how far SAS doctors have come in the fight to restore their value, with improved pay scales for those on newer contracts, consolidated uplifts for those on older ones, and recognition that LEDs (locally employed doctors) need better job security.

“We will be providing further information to our members about this new offer, so they can decide whether to accept it.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “I value the vital work of SAS doctors – who tend to focus on direct patient care and less on non-clinical duties – and am pleased following constructive negotiations that the BMA has decided to put a revised offer to members.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the Government is ‘making progress on industrial action’ (Yui Mok/PA)

“If accepted, it will realign pay scales and improve career progression opportunities for SAS doctors, allowing us to build on our historic progress on waiting lists while supporting the workforce.

“We’re making progress on industrial action just weeks after our breakthrough with consultants, and I hope members vote to accept – this is clearly a good deal for doctors and for patients.”

The news comes after it emerged that junior doctors in England have entered “mediated talks” with the government in a bid to end their long-running dispute with the Government over pay.

Consultants across England have now resolved their dispute with ministers after accepting a new pay offer.

Family doctors in England entered a dispute with the health service in April amid a row over the new contract for GP services in England.