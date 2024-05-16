Men ‘more at risk of complications from diabetes’, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Men ‘more at risk of complications from diabetes’, study finds

By Press Association
A study looked at the development of health issues associated with diabetes (PA)
Men who have diabetes are more at risk of complications from the condition than women, according to a study.

This could be down to men being more overweight and less likely to adopt a healthier lifestyle or take medication, researchers suggested.

They also warned that high levels of complications in both genders with the condition should “highlight the importance of targeted complication screening and prevention strategies from diagnosis”.

For the study, academics from the University of Sydney analysed survey responses from an ongoing Australian study of health and ageing known as 45 and Up.

The responses were linked to the medical records of 25,713 people over the age of 45, all of whom had either type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Some 57% of the sample were men.

The study looked at the development of health issues associated with diabetes including kidney problems, eye problems, nerve damage or ulcers on the legs or feet, poor circulation, and heart issues such as heart failure or stroke.

Over an average of 10 years, some 44% of the men included in the study had complications associated with the heart compared with 31% of women.

A quarter of men had problems with their legs or feet with the figure for women at 18%, while 35% of men reported kidney problems compared with 25% of women.

However, eye problems were more common in women, with 61% developing complications associated with the eye compared with 57% of men.

Overall, researchers found men were 51% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease, 55% more likely to have issues with their kidneys, and leg or foot complications were 47% more likely.

Men were also at a 14% higher risk of diabetic retinopathy, which affects blood vessels in the retina and can cause blindness in people with diabetes.

Researchers said the findings – published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health – highlighted “differences in baseline characteristics” between men and women.

Men were more likely to be overweight, have a history of heart disease or stroke, or be previous smokers.

They added: “Men may also be less likely to adopt primary prevention strategies, such as healthy lifestyle change and medication use, and to engage in health-seeking behaviours, such as preventative health checks.”

More than 4.3 million people in the UK are living with diabetes according to Diabetes UK, although the charity estimates a further 850,000 are yet to be diagnosed.

A study published in The Lancet last year claimed 1.3 billion could have the condition worldwide by 2050.

Researchers also looked at how long people had been living with diabetes and if this impacted the risk of complications.

Of the 19,922 people whose age was recorded at diagnosis, some 58% had had the condition for less than a decade, while the remainder had had it for more than 10 years.

Researchers said “despite the greater complication risk with longer disease duration, we observed a similar sex difference in risk of complications”.

They added: “Men with diabetes are at greater risk of complications, irrespective of diabetes duration.

“High rates of complications in both sexes highlight the importance of targeted complication screening and prevention strategies from diagnosis.”

Dr Faye Riley, research communications manager at Diabetes UK, said: “This research underlines the serious harm diabetes can do, and that too many men and women develop avoidable diabetes complications.

“This study is one piece of a larger puzzle, with other evidence revealing a complicated picture of the different risks and inequalities men and women with diabetes face.

“A deeper understanding of sex-based differences in diabetes complications will be essential to tailor care and help more people to live well with the condition.”