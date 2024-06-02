Rob Burrow: What is motor neurone disease?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Rob Burrow: What is motor neurone disease?

By Press Association
Rob Burrow announced he had motor neurone disease when he was 37 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rob Burrow announced he had motor neurone disease when he was 37 (Richard Sellers/PA)

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow was among several players diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in recent years.

Burrow, who has died aged 41, was just 37 and had three children under the age of eight with wife Lindsey when he made the announcement on December 19 2019 that he had MND.

Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon
Motor neurone disease attacks the nerves that control movement (Danny Lawson/PA)

Here are some key questions and answers about the degenerative disease:

– What is MND?

It is a life-shortening neurological disease which affects the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work, according to the MND Association.

The charity says these nerves – motor neurones – control muscle activity such as walking, speaking and swallowing.

But as they are attacked, the brain’s messages gradually stop reaching muscles, leading to weakness and wasting followed by breathing difficulties.

The MND Association says some people also experience changes to their thinking and behaviour.

– What are the early signs of MND?

The NHS says MND symptoms occur gradually so may not be obvious at first.

Early symptoms include weakness in ankles or legs, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing food, a weak grip, muscle cramps and twitches and weight loss.

– How is MND treated and can it be cured?

There is no cure for MND and the disease will progress over time, according to the MND Association.

How long people live with the condition varies but some survive for years, and even decades, such as Professor Stephen Hawking, who lived for more than 50 years after being diagnosed aged 21.

MND can be treated with occupational therapy, physiotherapy, a medicine called riluzole and medication to relieve muscle stiffness and help with saliva problems, the NHS said.

Royal visit to Leeds
The Prince of Wales with Rob Burrow and fellow former rugby league player Kevin Sinfield (Phil Noble/PA)

– Who does the condition affect?

According to the MND Association, up to 5,000 adults in the UK have the disease at any one time.

The organisation says it can affect any adult at any age, but it is more likely to occur in people over the age of 50.

– What causes MND?

The health service says it is caused by a problem with cells in the brain and motor neurones.

It is not known why these cells and neurones gradually stop working over time.

The NHS says having a close relative with MND – or a related condition called frontotemporal dementia – can sometimes mean you are more likely to get it, but in most cases it does not run in families.