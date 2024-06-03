RCN warns of declining numbers starting nursing degree courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

RCN warns of declining numbers starting nursing degree courses

By Press Association
The official NHS workforce plan for England will be almost 11,000 new nurses behind target by 2025 if current trends continue, according to a new report (Jeff Moore/PA)
The official NHS workforce plan for England will be almost 11,000 new nurses behind target by 2025 if current trends continue, according to a new report (Jeff Moore/PA)

The official NHS workforce plan for England will be almost 11,000 new nurses behind target by 2025 if current trends continue, according to a new report.

​The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said declining numbers starting nursing degree courses in England, as well as university course closures, have created an “irretrievable downward spiral” in workforce planning.

​Ministers were urged to prioritise a plan to increase student nurse applications for the 2025 intake as part of action to tackle the workforce “crisis”.

​The NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, published a year ago, aims to increase the nursing workforce from around 350,000 to around 550,000 in 2036/37.

​But the number of people starting nursing courses has declined and if the trend continues, the next two years would see the NHS in England almost 11,000 nursing students short of the numbers needed, said the RCN.

It added that the increases needed will be impossible to deliver without a “serious and significant” government intervention.

Nursing students pay university fees of over £9,000 a year, which has caused applicant numbers to drop significantly, following the ending in 2017 of the grant to to support nursing students through university.

Courses are also under threat from the financial crisis gripping universities. A RCN survey of over 500 nurse educators in England found that three in five reported being directly affected by redundancy, a staffing restructure or recruitment freeze.

Patricia Marquis, executive director for RCN England, said: “Making the next generation of nurses pay £9,000 a year to work in our NHS was a grave mistake.

“Applications have collapsed and now the NHS is falling behind its own recruitment targets just one year into the Long Term Workforce Plan. The ground is being laid for workforce shortages to deepen, impacting patient care.

​“The financial crisis engulfing universities means the courses that supply the nurses of the future are under severe risk and staff are being made redundant. This threatens to send student recruitment into an irretrievable downward spiral. Fewer courses and fewer teachers means fewer nurses – it’s that simple.

“The trends are deeply concerning and require swift and decisive action. The next government must fund tuition fees for nursing students, reintroduce universal maintenance support and stabilise the higher education sector.”

NHS Providers chief executive Sir Julian Hartley commented: “Without enough nurses, the delivery of safe, high-quality patient care is compromised.

“The predicted shortfall in nurses would exacerbate existing pressures on the NHS, including long waiting times, delayed treatments and staff burnout.

“The worrying decline in student nurse numbers and potential closure of nursing courses could also lead to a long-term negative impact on the NHS workforce, undermining trusts’ efforts to recover from the pandemic and tackle care backlogs.”