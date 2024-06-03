AI ‘could help GPs to predict patient’s heart failure risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

AI ‘could help GPs to predict patient’s heart failure risk’

By Press Association
Researches have suggested artificial intelligence could be used to identify patients at risk of heart failure, allowing them to be treated earlier (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Researches have suggested artificial intelligence could be used to identify patients at risk of heart failure, allowing them to be treated earlier (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to identify patients at risk of heart failure, allowing them to be treated earlier, researchers have suggested.

The algorithm has been trained to identify early symptoms of the condition using patient health records and could bring forward diagnoses by two years, according to medics behind the platform.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) estimates there more than one million people in the UK with heart failure, which prevents the heart from pumping blood around the body properly.

For the study, which was funded by the BHF, researchers used the patient records of 565,284 UK adults to train the AI algorithm, known as Find-HF.

It was then further tested on a database of 106,026 records from Taiwan National University Hospital.

AI was able to accurately predict the patients at the highest risk of developing heart failure, and those who could be admitted to hospital with the condition, within five years.

Professor Chris Gale, a consultant cardiologist in the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and University of Leeds, said: “Data are collected about patients in every interaction they have with healthcare.

“This is an extremely powerful and unique national resource, and it is time to use these data to benefit patients.

“Find-HF could potentially bring diagnoses forward by two years, opening a crucial window of opportunity for treatments to make the most difference.”

Researchers suggested the platform could be used by GPs as an early warning system, allowing them to test and diagnose patients earlier.

They are now planning to assess the accuracy of Find-HF further by inviting those identified in their patient records at being most at risk of heart failure to be tested for the condition.

Dr Ramesh Nadarajah, a health data research UK fellow at the University of Leeds, presented the findings at the British Cardiovascular Society Conference.

He said: “Many people receive their diagnosis of heart failure at too late a stage when disease-modifying treatments are potentially less effective, especially women and older people.

“We are using machine learning tools with routinely collected data to identify people with heart failure earlier, so that they can get the right treatment and prevent hospital admissions and death, and improve quality of life.”

Professor Bryan Williams, chief scientific and medical officer at the BHF, said: “Heart failure is a devastating condition, which is often only diagnosed at an advanced stage when it is already severely impacting people’s lives.

“But with early diagnosis patients can access the right treatments and effective management of their condition.

“Harnessing the power of AI through research like this takes us a step closer to improving lives for many more people affected by heart failure.”